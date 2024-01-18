Niantic promises Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA Spiritomb Pokéstops will be easy to access

As part of Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles, PokéStops all over the city will be tied to Spiritomb Timed Research for players to interact with. After initial concerns with some of those PokéStop locations, Niantic has promised they will be easy to access.

Ahead of the physical version of Go Tour: Sinnoh on Feb. 17 and 18, 108 PokéStops tied to this Spiritomb content already started popping up from Pasadena to Anaheim. This includes several located inside Disneyland and its surrounding areas, meaning there is a paywall in place for at least some of those PokéStops.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

This event has more to offer even if you aren’t hunting Spiritomb. Image via Niantic

A few players took their concerns about this a bit too far considering you only need to spin 10 Spiritomb PokéStops throughout the weekend to finish the research and get their encounters. Niantic, however, noticed the complaints and is now reassuring the community that the goal for these PokéStops was to place them in key locations where most players would potentially be able to interact with them.

“The vast majority of these Pokéstops are nearby popular tourist destinations, with a focus on public art installations, cultural institutions, and iconic monuments around LA County and Orange County,” a Niantic spokesperson said to Dot Esports. “Many are purposefully clustered around places where our players often congregate, close to public transportation. As Pokémon Go Tour often attracts visitors from out of town who want to visit popular tourist destinations, they should encounter plenty of Spiritomb Pokéstops as they explore the region, whether they are visiting public places or other popular tourist destinations.”

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

For interested parties, the in-person event will be run from the Rose Bowl Stadium and across LA with exclusive experiences for players who purchase tickets. This includes Team Go Rocket asking for your help with a new Special Research story, the debut of Origin Palkia and Dialga, and plenty of other bonuses—some of which will be available during Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 24 and 25.