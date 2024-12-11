Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Pokémon and Aardman logos over Pokéball with a plain grey background from collaborative project.
Image via The Pokémon Company and Aardman Animation
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon meets Wallace and Gromit in upcoming project

Pokemon is teaming up with legendary creators Aardman to bring fans something brand new in 2027.
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
|

Published: Dec 11, 2024 11:20 am

Somehow being both a match made in heaven and an incredibly surprising collaboration, The Pokémon Company and Aardman have announced a new project that’s set to debut at some point during 2027—and fans are already ecstatic about what this animated gem could look like.

Recommended Videos

Announced via an official Pokémon press release on Dec. 11, the collaboration is described as being a “special project” that’ll combine Aardman’s storytelling flair and talents with the Pokémon universe’s beloved characters to create exciting new adventures for fans to dive into. Aardman Animations is the studio behind legendary characters like Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Morph, so this promises to be an exceptional take on the Pokémon world.

Clay Pokeball from upcoming Pokemon and Aardman Animations collaborative project with grey background.
The teaser for this upcoming animated project already has fans hyped on social media. Image via The Pokémon Company and Aardman

Both parties had nothing but admiration for one another in the official press release article, with Taito Okiura, the VP of Marketing and Media at The Pokémon Company International praising Aardman as “masters of their craft” and calling the project a “dream partnership for Pokémon.”

“Bringing together Pokémon … together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting,” Sean Clarke, the managing director of Aardman, said, elaborating by sharing the similarities between the two entertainment powerhouses.

Alongside the press release, a teaser snippet was uploaded to both Pokémon and Aardman social media channels, giving fans a taste of what’s in store for them in 2027. It’s simple yet effective, showing two balls of clay bouncing together to make a Poké Ball alongside both party’s logos. The animation may be short, but it highlights Aardman’s classic animation style and whimsical touch. It’s also managed to drum up an immense level of hype from fans online, with some being shocked by the reveal and others starting to demand more information about the upcoming project.

Details are just as short as the trailer right now, with limited information being available about what fans can expect from this upcoming collaboration and when they can hope to hear more about it.

All that’s been confirmed is the release year and that the project will take place in the Pokémon universe. Only time will tell whether it’s a new movie, an animated series, or something else entirely.

The press release signs off with a promise that more information will be unveiled in the future, so for now, it’s worth following official Pokémon and Aardman social media channels to stay in the loop. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with any further developments about this exciting new project and other Pokémon news, including Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
Em is a Freelance Gaming Writer at Dot Esports who specializes in Pokemon and World of Warcraft. With a love for RPGs and TCGs, Em has spent the last few years covering gaming news and reviews for sites like IGN, Nintendo Life, and Dexerto.
twitter