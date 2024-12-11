Pokémon meets Wallace and Gromit in upcoming project

Somehow being both a match made in heaven and an incredibly surprising collaboration, The Pokémon Company and Aardman have announced a new project that’s set to debut at some point during 2027—and fans are already ecstatic about what this animated gem could look like.

Announced via an official Pokémon press release on Dec. 11, the collaboration is described as being a “special project” that’ll combine Aardman’s storytelling flair and talents with the Pokémon universe’s beloved characters to create exciting new adventures for fans to dive into. Aardman Animations is the studio behind legendary characters like Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Morph, so this promises to be an exceptional take on the Pokémon world.

The teaser for this upcoming animated project already has fans hyped on social media. Image via The Pokémon Company and Aardman

Both parties had nothing but admiration for one another in the official press release article, with Taito Okiura, the VP of Marketing and Media at The Pokémon Company International praising Aardman as “masters of their craft” and calling the project a “dream partnership for Pokémon.”

“Bringing together Pokémon … together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting,” Sean Clarke, the managing director of Aardman, said, elaborating by sharing the similarities between the two entertainment powerhouses.

Alongside the press release, a teaser snippet was uploaded to both Pokémon and Aardman social media channels, giving fans a taste of what’s in store for them in 2027. It’s simple yet effective, showing two balls of clay bouncing together to make a Poké Ball alongside both party’s logos. The animation may be short, but it highlights Aardman’s classic animation style and whimsical touch. It’s also managed to drum up an immense level of hype from fans online, with some being shocked by the reveal and others starting to demand more information about the upcoming project.

Details are just as short as the trailer right now, with limited information being available about what fans can expect from this upcoming collaboration and when they can hope to hear more about it.

All that’s been confirmed is the release year and that the project will take place in the Pokémon universe. Only time will tell whether it’s a new movie, an animated series, or something else entirely.

The press release signs off with a promise that more information will be unveiled in the future, so for now, it’s worth following official Pokémon and Aardman social media channels to stay in the loop. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with any further developments about this exciting new project and other Pokémon news, including Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

