When does Pokémon Legends: Z-A release?

We are living in an alternate timeline where The Pokémon Company zoomed right past Unova on an express trip to revisit Kalos with Pokémon Legends: Z-A. But the journey back to Gen VI isn’t going to be a rushed release.

First revealed on Feb. 27, Pokémon Legends: Z-A teased a focus on rebuilding Lumiose City and bringing people and Pokémon closer together—but not much else. This Kalos-centric mystery is going to have fans buzzing with theories and discussions ahead of its eventual release considering how massive the last Legends game was for lore purposes.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: When will it be released?

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is set to launch in 2025. The Pokémon Company did not specify a date or any additional time frames as of the game’s official reveal.

The wording on the game’s first title card does tell a story, however, as it just says 2025 and adds no additional wording. Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ first trailer said the game would launch in “early 2022,” which likely means Legends: Z-A is not slated to drop in the same January slot that its predecessor did.

Depending on when Nintendo plans to release the Nintendo Switch 2, Legends: Z-A could potentially end up as a launch title, or close to it, for the new system. It should still be released on the original Switch even if that’s the case, however, as it’s unlikely TPC would want to miss out on selling the game to that console’s massive install base.

We should hear more about Pokémon Legends: A-Z in the coming months as TPC and Nintendo slowly drop more information regarding this new Kalosian adventure.