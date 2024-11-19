Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Dragonite in Pokémon Go.
Image via the Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

What are Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Mighty Pokémon are on of the latest types of Pokemon you can find on mobile that have special characteristics.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Nov 19, 2024 10:02 am

Mighty Pokémon is a new type of pocket monster making its debut in Pokémon Go as part of the Wild Tour event, with 16 different Pokémon available from Nov. 23 to 24. Niantic has not announced if more Mighty Pokémon will come in future events.

Recommended Videos

Outside of announcing these new types of creatures, Niantic hasn’t done a great job explaining what a Mighty Pokémon is, the benefits of having one, or how to find one. It’s all a bit confusing, with trainers left to put the pieces together and figure out what is happening by themselves.

Thanks to trainers who recently attended Wild Area: Fukuoka from Nov. 16 to 17, we now know what to expect from Mighty Pokémon and all the major advantages of having one.

Table of contents

Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go, explained

Venusaur in Pokémon Go
Venusaur is one of 16 Mighty Pokémon available to start. Image via the Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Mighty Pokémon might sound highly important because of how Niantic describes them, but truth be told, there isn’t anything amazing about them outside of a few extra tidbits. Some distinct features of a Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go include:

  • Mighty Pokémon have high IVs
  • Can only be caught as fully Evolved Pokémon
  • It is more likely to be XL or XXL size
  • Very difficult to capture

Outside of that, they are the same Pokémon you know and love. They don’t have any exclusive moves or cosmetic features and are a way for trainers to get high CP and IV Pokémon to use in Raids and Battles without relying on RNG.

But finding and capturing one is much harder than it sounds.

How to find Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Mighty Pokémon have unique characteristics when in the wild.

They have a yellow pulsating effect when on the map, and when you try to capture one, the CP for the Pokémon is hidden, with it saying “!!!” instead. These are the two most significant characteristics of finding a Mighty Pokémon.

Equally, Mighty Pokémon can be Shiny, making finding a Shiny Mighty Pokémon more alluring. The difficulty comes when trying to capture these Pokémon, though, as they will try to escape frequently and are different to catch.

Use Ultra Balls when you come across them or the new Go Safari Balls, and use Golden Razz Berries to increase your chances of a successful catch. They won’t be around for long.

Full list of Mighty Pokémon available in Pokémon Go

Mighty PokémonCan it be Shiny?
PidgeotYes
GolemYes
GyaradosYes
LuxrayYes
ScolipedeYes
GalvantulaYes
TyrantrumYes
ToxapexYes
VenusaurYes
PoliwrathYes
DragoniteYes
FeraligatrYes
ElectivireYes
MamoswineYes
EelektrossYes
DragalgeYes
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter