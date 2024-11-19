What are Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Mighty Pokémon is a new type of pocket monster making its debut in Pokémon Go as part of the Wild Tour event, with 16 different Pokémon available from Nov. 23 to 24. Niantic has not announced if more Mighty Pokémon will come in future events.

Outside of announcing these new types of creatures, Niantic hasn’t done a great job explaining what a Mighty Pokémon is, the benefits of having one, or how to find one. It’s all a bit confusing, with trainers left to put the pieces together and figure out what is happening by themselves.

Thanks to trainers who recently attended Wild Area: Fukuoka from Nov. 16 to 17, we now know what to expect from Mighty Pokémon and all the major advantages of having one.

Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go, explained

Venusaur is one of 16 Mighty Pokémon available to start. Image via the Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Mighty Pokémon might sound highly important because of how Niantic describes them, but truth be told, there isn’t anything amazing about them outside of a few extra tidbits. Some distinct features of a Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go include:

Mighty Pokémon have high IVs

Can only be caught as fully Evolved Pokémon

It is more likely to be XL or XXL size

Very difficult to capture

Outside of that, they are the same Pokémon you know and love. They don’t have any exclusive moves or cosmetic features and are a way for trainers to get high CP and IV Pokémon to use in Raids and Battles without relying on RNG.

But finding and capturing one is much harder than it sounds.

How to find Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go

During the Go Wild Area, we'll have the release of "Mighty Pokémon." Here's a small spoiler of their animation on the map and during the encounter

Mighty Pokémon have unique characteristics when in the wild.

They have a yellow pulsating effect when on the map, and when you try to capture one, the CP for the Pokémon is hidden, with it saying “!!!” instead. These are the two most significant characteristics of finding a Mighty Pokémon.

MIGHTY POKÉMON ARE UP TO LEVEL 48!

Meaning if you catch one you only have to power it up 4 times to get a max level 50 Pokémon



(Video credit @Hackerboy__ and congrats man! ✨)



pic.twitter.com/mbS55YOVSd — PoGOCentral (@pogo_central) November 15, 2024

Equally, Mighty Pokémon can be Shiny, making finding a Shiny Mighty Pokémon more alluring. The difficulty comes when trying to capture these Pokémon, though, as they will try to escape frequently and are different to catch.

Use Ultra Balls when you come across them or the new Go Safari Balls, and use Golden Razz Berries to increase your chances of a successful catch. They won’t be around for long.

Full list of Mighty Pokémon available in Pokémon Go

Mighty Pokémon Can it be Shiny? Pidgeot Yes Golem Yes Gyarados Yes Luxray Yes Scolipede Yes Galvantula Yes Tyrantrum Yes Toxapex Yes Venusaur Yes Poliwrath Yes Dragonite Yes Feraligatr Yes Electivire Yes Mamoswine Yes Eelektross Yes Dragalge Yes

