What are Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Mighty Pokémon is a new type of pocket monster making its debut in Pokémon Go as part of the Wild Tour event, with 16 different Pokémon available from Nov. 23 to 24. Niantic has not announced if more Mighty Pokémon will come in future events.
Outside of announcing these new types of creatures, Niantic hasn’t done a great job explaining what a Mighty Pokémon is, the benefits of having one, or how to find one. It’s all a bit confusing, with trainers left to put the pieces together and figure out what is happening by themselves.
Thanks to trainers who recently attended Wild Area: Fukuoka from Nov. 16 to 17, we now know what to expect from Mighty Pokémon and all the major advantages of having one.
Table of contents
Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go, explained
Mighty Pokémon might sound highly important because of how Niantic describes them, but truth be told, there isn’t anything amazing about them outside of a few extra tidbits. Some distinct features of a Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go include:
- Mighty Pokémon have high IVs
- Can only be caught as fully Evolved Pokémon
- It is more likely to be XL or XXL size
- Very difficult to capture
Outside of that, they are the same Pokémon you know and love. They don’t have any exclusive moves or cosmetic features and are a way for trainers to get high CP and IV Pokémon to use in Raids and Battles without relying on RNG.
But finding and capturing one is much harder than it sounds.
How to find Mighty Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Mighty Pokémon have unique characteristics when in the wild.
They have a yellow pulsating effect when on the map, and when you try to capture one, the CP for the Pokémon is hidden, with it saying “!!!” instead. These are the two most significant characteristics of finding a Mighty Pokémon.
Equally, Mighty Pokémon can be Shiny, making finding a Shiny Mighty Pokémon more alluring. The difficulty comes when trying to capture these Pokémon, though, as they will try to escape frequently and are different to catch.
Use Ultra Balls when you come across them or the new Go Safari Balls, and use Golden Razz Berries to increase your chances of a successful catch. They won’t be around for long.
Full list of Mighty Pokémon available in Pokémon Go
|Mighty Pokémon
|Can it be Shiny?
|Pidgeot
|Yes
|Golem
|Yes
|Gyarados
|Yes
|Luxray
|Yes
|Scolipede
|Yes
|Galvantula
|Yes
|Tyrantrum
|Yes
|Toxapex
|Yes
|Venusaur
|Yes
|Poliwrath
|Yes
|Dragonite
|Yes
|Feraligatr
|Yes
|Electivire
|Yes
|Mamoswine
|Yes
|Eelektross
|Yes
|Dragalge
|Yes
Published: Nov 19, 2024 10:02 am