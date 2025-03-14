We opened a bunch of Pokémon TCG Journey Together packs and struck gold

Pokémon Trading Card Game’s Journey Together set has been heavily sought-after thanks to the return of Trainer Pokémon cards and is sure to shake up the metagame in some way with its abundance of new options, especially with more Trainer Pokémon cards and Team Rocket returning in the future.

Recommended Videos

The set has been selling out instantly, with resellers jumping on the chance to make a quick buck, which is a pity as there are some absolutely gorgeous cards for collectors to find and some potential new powerful decks to use in local or international tournaments down the line.

Ahead of the sets launch on March 28, The Pokémon Company UK provided Dot Esports with an ETB and some extra booster packs to open to test our luck, and despite the limited amount of packs to open in comparison to a booster box, we still pulled some pretty great cards.

All our pulls from Pokémon TCG Journey Together

Not the double. Photo by Dot Esports Best promo in awhile. Photo by Dot Esports

Getting double exs and non-Trainer Pokémon cards isn’t exactly what you want to see from such a small amount of packs, but I ended up getting two Clodsire EX within quick succession, which made things feel quite bleak. ETBs aren’t known for having a lot of guaranteed cards, so early on, I was concerned this would be it. Thankfully, I did have a lovely Zorua promo card to soften the blow—definitely one for the binder.

Double? Yes please! Photo by Dot Esports Bit of a letdown. Photo by Dot Esports

Thankfully things got better quickly with not one but two Illustration Rares and one I was personally hoping to get for my collection. The Maractus is pretty stunning and Lycanrock is one of my favorite Sun and Moon Pokémon, so I had no complaints.

With four packs left, I managed to get a Salamance ex full art. It is not one of the best Full Arts available, but considering how the pack opening was going, I would have been happy to have gotten these cards. But with two packs left, the RNG pack gods graced me with one big win to finish off the experience.

No way. Photo by Dot Esports

Lillie’s Clefairy ex might not be the illustration rare or the money cards of the set, but it is still one of the new Trainer Pokémon cards on offer and a highly sought-after one. Who doesn’t love Lillie? Am I gutted not to pull the higher rarity? Of course, but I’m not complaining about the result. This one is going straight into the trade folder for sure.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy