All Shiny Pokémon you can catch at Global GO Wild Area

Pokémon GO’s new Wild Area Global event is a great way to close the year and snag some cool Shiny Pokémon, with over 30 on offer from Nov. 23 to 24.

While most of the Shiny Pokémon on offer are returning favorites from multiple generations of games, there are a few new Shiny Pokémon set to make their debut alongside new costumed Shiny Pokémon, as well as a new Pokémon type created just for this event.

As there are so many on offer, we have created a list of every one of them available over the weekend’s activities to help you decide which ones you want to try and find or which ones you might need to complete your Shinydex.

Full Pokémon GO Wild Area: Global Shiny checklist

New Shiny Pokémon debuting at GO Wild Area Global

There are a small handful of Pokémon getting their Shiny version debuts at GO Wild Area, with the main focus being on a Galar and costumed Pokémon; these include:

Pokémon Found by Toxel 10km Eggs Toxtricity (Low Key) Raids, Max Battles, Evolving Toxel Toxtricity (Amped) Raids, Max Battles, Evolving Toxel Gigantamax Toxtricity Max Battles Mighty Pokémon (Various) Wild Spawn Snorlax (Studded Jacket) Raids Pikachu (Pop Star) Electric Path Special Research, Collection Challenges, GO Snapshot Pikachu (Rock Star) Poison Path Special Research, Collection Challenges, GO Snapshot

In addition to the new Shiny Pokémon, you can find the following Pokémon in the wild, raids, or special research— if you are lucky.

To make it easier, we have broken down the list of Pokémon into their respective hours they appear or category.

Electric Hour Wild Pokémon Shiny spawns

Pokémon spawning during Electric Hour Alolan Geodude Magnemite Voltorb Hisuian Voltorb Electabuzz Electrike Shinx Blitzle Joltik Tynamo Stunfisk Helioptile

Poison Hour Wild Pokémon Shiny spawns

Pokémon spawning during Poison Hour Bulbasaur Bellsprout Tentacool Spinarak Paldean Wooper Qwilfish Hisuian Qwilfish Skorupi Croagunk Venipede Skrelp Mareanie

Mighty Pokémon Shiny spawns

Mighty Shiny Pokémon Day Available Pidgeot Saturday Golem Saturday Gyarados Saturday Luxray Saturday Scolipede Saturday Galvantula Saturday Tyrantrum Saturday Toxapex Saturday Venusaur Sunday Poliwrath Sunday Dragonite Sunday Feraligatr Sunday Electivire Sunday Mamoswine Sunday Eelektross Sunday Dragalge Sunday

Raid Pokémon Shiny spawns

Raid Pokémon Raid Type Day Available Mighty Luxray Three-Star Raid Saturday Mighty Scolipede Three-Star Raid Saturday Mighty Venusaur Three-Star Raid Sunday Mighty Eletivire Three-Star Raid Sunday Snorlax (Studded Jacket) Three-Star Raid Saturday and Sunday Toxtricity (Ampled) Four-Star Raid Saturday and Sunday Toxtricity (Low Key) Four-Star Raid Saturday and Sunday Dialga (Origin Forme) Five-Star Raid Saturday and Sunday Palkia (Origin Forme) Five-Star Raid Saturday and Sunday Kyogre (Primal) Five-Star Mega Raid Saturday and Sunday Groudon (Primal) Five-Star Mega Raid Saturday and Sunday

Max Battles Shiny spawns

Max Battle Pokémon Max Battle Difficulty Drilbur One-Star Max Battle Toxtricity (Ampled) Four-Star Max Battle Toxtricity (Low Key) Four-Star Max Battle Toxtricity (Gigantamax) Six-Star Max Battle

