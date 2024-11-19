All Shiny Pokémon you can catch at Global GO Wild Area

Pokémon GO’s new Wild Area Global event is a great way to close the year and snag some cool Shiny Pokémon, with over 30 on offer from Nov. 23 to 24.
While most of the Shiny Pokémon on offer are returning favorites from multiple generations of games, there are a few new Shiny Pokémon set to make their debut alongside new costumed Shiny Pokémon, as well as a new Pokémon type created just for this event.
As there are so many on offer, we have created a list of every one of them available over the weekend’s activities to help you decide which ones you want to try and find or which ones you might need to complete your Shinydex.
Table of contents
Full Pokémon GO Wild Area: Global Shiny checklist
New Shiny Pokémon debuting at GO Wild Area Global
There are a small handful of Pokémon getting their Shiny version debuts at GO Wild Area, with the main focus being on a Galar and costumed Pokémon; these include:
|Pokémon
|Found by
|Toxel
|10km Eggs
|Toxtricity (Low Key)
|Raids, Max Battles, Evolving Toxel
|Toxtricity (Amped)
|Raids, Max Battles, Evolving Toxel
|Gigantamax Toxtricity
|Max Battles
|Mighty Pokémon (Various)
|Wild Spawn
|Snorlax (Studded Jacket)
|Raids
|Pikachu (Pop Star)
|Electric Path Special Research, Collection Challenges, GO Snapshot
|Pikachu (Rock Star)
|Poison Path Special Research, Collection Challenges, GO Snapshot
In addition to the new Shiny Pokémon, you can find the following Pokémon in the wild, raids, or special research— if you are lucky.
To make it easier, we have broken down the list of Pokémon into their respective hours they appear or category.
Electric Hour Wild Pokémon Shiny spawns
|Pokémon spawning during Electric Hour
|Alolan Geodude
|Magnemite
|Voltorb
|Hisuian Voltorb
|Electabuzz
|Electrike
|Shinx
|Blitzle
|Joltik
|Tynamo
|Stunfisk
|Helioptile
Poison Hour Wild Pokémon Shiny spawns
|Pokémon spawning during Poison Hour
|Bulbasaur
|Bellsprout
|Tentacool
|Spinarak
|Paldean Wooper
|Qwilfish
|Hisuian Qwilfish
|Skorupi
|Croagunk
|Venipede
|Skrelp
|Mareanie
Mighty Pokémon Shiny spawns
|Mighty Shiny Pokémon
|Day Available
|Pidgeot
|Saturday
|Golem
|Saturday
|Gyarados
|Saturday
|Luxray
|Saturday
|Scolipede
|Saturday
|Galvantula
|Saturday
|Tyrantrum
|Saturday
|Toxapex
|Saturday
|Venusaur
|Sunday
|Poliwrath
|Sunday
|Dragonite
|Sunday
|Feraligatr
|Sunday
|Electivire
|Sunday
|Mamoswine
|Sunday
|Eelektross
|Sunday
|Dragalge
|Sunday
Raid Pokémon Shiny spawns
|Raid Pokémon
|Raid Type
|Day Available
|Mighty Luxray
|Three-Star Raid
|Saturday
|Mighty Scolipede
|Three-Star Raid
|Saturday
|Mighty Venusaur
|Three-Star Raid
|Sunday
|Mighty Eletivire
|Three-Star Raid
|Sunday
|Snorlax (Studded Jacket)
|Three-Star Raid
|Saturday and Sunday
|Toxtricity (Ampled)
|Four-Star Raid
|Saturday and Sunday
|Toxtricity (Low Key)
|Four-Star Raid
|Saturday and Sunday
|Dialga (Origin Forme)
|Five-Star Raid
|Saturday and Sunday
|Palkia (Origin Forme)
|Five-Star Raid
|Saturday and Sunday
|Kyogre (Primal)
|Five-Star Mega Raid
|Saturday and Sunday
|Groudon (Primal)
|Five-Star Mega Raid
|Saturday and Sunday
Max Battles Shiny spawns
|Max Battle Pokémon
|Max Battle Difficulty
|Drilbur
|One-Star Max Battle
|Toxtricity (Ampled)
|Four-Star Max Battle
|Toxtricity (Low Key)
|Four-Star Max Battle
|Toxtricity (Gigantamax)
|Six-Star Max Battle
Published: Nov 19, 2024 08:29 am