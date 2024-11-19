Forgot password
dynamax toxtricity overlook japan like godzilla-like beings
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

All Shiny Pokémon you can catch at Global GO Wild Area

There are a host of new and returning Shiny Pokémon to look forward to, including the Toxel line.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Nov 19, 2024 08:29 am

Pokémon GO’s new Wild Area Global event is a great way to close the year and snag some cool Shiny Pokémon, with over 30 on offer from Nov. 23 to 24.

While most of the Shiny Pokémon on offer are returning favorites from multiple generations of games, there are a few new Shiny Pokémon set to make their debut alongside new costumed Shiny Pokémon, as well as a new Pokémon type created just for this event.

As there are so many on offer, we have created a list of every one of them available over the weekend’s activities to help you decide which ones you want to try and find or which ones you might need to complete your Shinydex.

Table of contents

Full Pokémon GO Wild Area: Global Shiny checklist

Pokémon Go Wild Area Ticket
Here comes the Toxtricity. Image via Niantic

New Shiny Pokémon debuting at GO Wild Area Global

There are a small handful of Pokémon getting their Shiny version debuts at GO Wild Area, with the main focus being on a Galar and costumed Pokémon; these include:

PokémonFound by
Toxel10km Eggs
Toxtricity (Low Key)Raids, Max Battles, Evolving Toxel
Toxtricity (Amped)Raids, Max Battles, Evolving Toxel
Gigantamax ToxtricityMax Battles
Mighty Pokémon (Various)Wild Spawn
Snorlax (Studded Jacket)Raids
Pikachu (Pop Star)Electric Path Special Research, Collection Challenges, GO Snapshot
Pikachu (Rock Star)Poison Path Special Research, Collection Challenges, GO Snapshot
toxel sitting ins ome grass besides a bunch of pokemon go raids in different colours
Raids and wild spawns galore. Image via Niantic

In addition to the new Shiny Pokémon, you can find the following Pokémon in the wild, raids, or special research— if you are lucky.

To make it easier, we have broken down the list of Pokémon into their respective hours they appear or category.

Electric Hour Wild Pokémon Shiny spawns

Pokémon spawning during Electric Hour
Alolan Geodude
Magnemite
Voltorb
Hisuian Voltorb
Electabuzz
Electrike
Shinx
Blitzle
Joltik
Tynamo
Stunfisk
Helioptile

Poison Hour Wild Pokémon Shiny spawns

Pokémon spawning during Poison Hour
Bulbasaur
Bellsprout
Tentacool
Spinarak
Paldean Wooper
Qwilfish
Hisuian Qwilfish
Skorupi
Croagunk
Venipede
Skrelp
Mareanie

Mighty Pokémon Shiny spawns

Mighty Shiny PokémonDay Available
PidgeotSaturday
GolemSaturday
GyaradosSaturday
LuxraySaturday
ScolipedeSaturday
GalvantulaSaturday
TyrantrumSaturday
ToxapexSaturday
VenusaurSunday
PoliwrathSunday
DragoniteSunday
FeraligatrSunday
ElectivireSunday
MamoswineSunday
EelektrossSunday
DragalgeSunday

Raid Pokémon Shiny spawns

Raid PokémonRaid TypeDay Available
Mighty LuxrayThree-Star RaidSaturday
Mighty ScolipedeThree-Star RaidSaturday
Mighty VenusaurThree-Star RaidSunday
Mighty EletivireThree-Star RaidSunday
Snorlax (Studded Jacket)Three-Star RaidSaturday and Sunday
Toxtricity (Ampled)Four-Star RaidSaturday and Sunday
Toxtricity (Low Key)Four-Star RaidSaturday and Sunday
Dialga (Origin Forme)Five-Star RaidSaturday and Sunday
Palkia (Origin Forme)Five-Star RaidSaturday and Sunday
Kyogre (Primal)Five-Star Mega RaidSaturday and Sunday
Groudon (Primal)Five-Star Mega RaidSaturday and Sunday

Max Battles Shiny spawns

Max Battle PokémonMax Battle Difficulty
DrilburOne-Star Max Battle
Toxtricity (Ampled)Four-Star Max Battle
Toxtricity (Low Key)Four-Star Max Battle
Toxtricity (Gigantamax)Six-Star Max Battle
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter