Toxel is making its debut during Pokémon Go’s Wild Area event, and that means there’s a chance for players to evolve it into Toxtricity. Evolving it into Toxtricity can be tricky because this Pokémon has two unique forms, the Amped and Low-Key version.

Ideally, you’ll want to add one of each to your collection since they look slightly different. In addition to the visual differences, they also have different movesets, which means you might want to optimize your choice by picking one over the other. Still, knowing how to evolve them into these specific forms can be tricky, and it won’t work the same as they do from the main games. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Toxel into Toxtricity in Pokémon Go.

How Toxel evolves into all Toxtricity forms in Pokémon Go

Toxel can evolve into one of two different Toxtricity forms in Pokémon Go. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

When it comes to evolving Toxel into Toxtricity, don’t expect it to be easy. It’s going to take getting 400 Toxel Candy and then evolving it. This amount of candy is never easy to acquire in Pokémon Go, especially because of how rare it is to track down a Toxel. These Pokémon don’t appear in the wild. Instead, they appear in 10 km eggs, which is the only way you can find them.

Still, there are other ways to regularly get Toxel Candy while playing. The best way to do it is to make Toxel your buddy Pokémon and walk around with it at your side. As Toxel explores with you, it has a chance to acquire Candy along the way, earning some after a set distance, and it has a random chance to find Candy or XL Candy as a buddy.

Alternatively, for limited time events, Toxtricity can appear in four-star raids. These are tougher raids than the normal three-star raids where you have a chance to do it yourself. When battling and winning a four-star raid, we recommend working alongside at least one more trainer, potentially two, if you don’t have the best Pokémon to take it down. In Pokémon Go, Toxtricity is weak against Ground and Psychic-type Pokémon, but resistant against Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Fly, Grass, Poison, and Steel-type attacks. You’re better off focusing on using Ground-type Pokémon for those raid encounters.

These four-star raids are limited, unfortunately. They make their debut during the Wild Area event. However, if you feel up for it, Toxtricity also appears in Max Out battles where you can use Dynamax Pokémon to take it on. Should you defeat it, you’ll have a chance to catch this Pokémon that has a Dynamax form, and you’ll earn candy for succeeding against it.

Raiding against a Toxtricity and having a Toxel as your buddy are likely the best ways to earn at least 400 Candy to evolve it. Both methods take time, and having Toxel as your buddy is likely the most consistent way to get enough Candy, as you can do this anytime outside of events. Toxel has a randomized chance to evolve into its Low-Key or Amped up form as Toxtricity. Although these are different forms, there’s no difference between these Pokémon, outside of their visual appearance.

When you do evolve your Toxel into a Toxtricity, we recommend using it in the Great League, and it should be a decent choice against one to three-star raids. Unfortunately, you likely won’t want to use this niche Pokémon in the Ultra or Master Leagues.

