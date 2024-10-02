Should you get the Wild Area 2024 Ticket in Pokémon Go?

The Wild Area 2024 event is a new entry can expect to see in Pokémon Go. There are several features coming to the event, but those who want to take part in, it needs to purchase a ticket. Is it worth getting the Wild Area 2024 ticket?

There are numerous factors you want to consider before you purchase the Wild Area 2024 ticket. This event will first be held in Fukuoka, Japan, from Nov. 16 to 17, but only for those in the area. After that, there’s a global Wild Area event from Nov. 23 to 24. The event has slight differences, but you don’t miss out on anything if you grab the global ticket. When it comes to a significant event like this, what’s coming to the Wild Area 2024 event, and should you buy one to play it in Pokémon Go?

Everything in the Wild Area 2024 ticket for Pokémon Go

Toxtricity makes its debut in the Wild Area special event. Image via Niantic

The Wild Area 2024 ticket costs $11.99, but the exact price does convert to your local area’s currency. It’s slightly cheaper than grabbing a ticket for Pokémon Go Fest, and you won’t get as much compared to that larger event. However, Toxel and Toxtricity debut to Pokémon Go, initially appearing in the event, and there’s a chance to encounter a Dynamax Toxtricity, if you want to focus on challenging it to a Max Out Battle. There’s also a chance to catch Mighty Pokémon, a new type of Pokémon that has superior stats. When it comes down to it, the Wild Area 2024 ticket is worthwhile, but you want to make sure to plan out your day accordingly to get most from this ticket.

These are the exclusive rewards for purchasing the Wild Area 2024 for Pokémon Go.

Special Research for Poison or Electric-type

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pokémon

Collection Challenges

Reducing incubator requirements by half

Receive five raid passes per day

5,000 XP additional XP from completing raids

Earn more XL Candy

Grant up to six Special Trades per day

Reduce Stardust costs for trading

Twice as much Catch Candy

Twice as much Hatch Stardust

Twice as much Hatch XP

Twice as much Hatch Candy

Purchase before Oct. 22, and play Pokémon Go from Oct. 15 to 22 to get an exclusive Timed Research for a Toxel Mask avatar item

The biggest advantages of grabbing the Wild Area ticket include getting more raiding tickets, additional rewards for playing the event, a Special Research with guaranteed Pokémon encounters, and Collection Challenges. For anyone who wants to participate in this event, these matter, and there are a lot of reasons to jump into raiding with your friends in Pokémon Go during this weekend event, especially if you’re hunting for an Amped or a Low Key Toxtricity form. The only difference between these two is the Amped has yellow fur, and the Low Key has blue fur.

The Special Research for the Wild Area ticket provides a path for players to choose between focusing on Electric or Poison-type Pokémon, paying homage to the release of Toxtricity, an Electric and Poison-type. The final task in the Special Research features a Dynamax Toxtricity as a guaranteed encounter for Pokémon Go players.

Mighty Pokémon are also making their debut during the event. Mighty Pokémon are similar to the standard Pokémon, but are more likely to have higher attack, defense, and HP ratings than other Pokémon caught in the wild. They also have a chance to be an XL or XXL size.

The downside to these increased stats is these Pokémon are more difficult to catch, but Pokémon Go is adding a new type of Poké Ball: Safari Balls. Those who grab the Wild Area ticket can get them, making catching any Mighty Pokémon they come across easier. Unfortunately, Safari Balls only stick around during the event. If you still have Safari Balls in your inventory at the end of the day, they disappear from your inventory, meaning Pokémon Go players shouldn’t expect to see them outside of Wild Area events.

Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia also return to five-star raids during the event. In previous events like Pokémon Go Fest, these more extensive raids are available to everyone, even if you don’t have a Global Ticket.

With the addition of these two Origin Form Pokémon returning to Pokémon Go, there’s a good reason to grab this ticket and plan out your time at the event. Given the amount of rewards and benefits for attending, we think it is worth players to grab this ticket and play, but make sure to bring friends with you because raiding plays a critical part throughout the entire event.

