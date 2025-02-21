How to complete Masterwork Special Research A Dazzling Aria in Pokémon Go

A new Masterwork Special Research has made its way into Pokémon Go, giving players the opportunity to catch an elusive Shiny Pokémon. This one, A Dazzling Aria, is focused on Meloetta, adding another to your collection—and it’s a guaranteed Shiny Pokémon.

This is a Special Research task expected to last for several weeks. Not only will it take time to complete, but many tasks and rewards woven within it have strict requirements, such as catching Pokémon on 21 different days. This means you won’t be able to complete every task and get your reward before the end of an afternoon, but it gives you time to pace yourself. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Masterwork Special Research A Dazzling Aria in Pokémon Go.

How to get A Dazzling Aria Masterwork Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Grab the Meloetta Masterwork Research to celebrate the Unova Tour event. Image via Niantic

The Masterwork Special Research featuring Meloetta, A Dazzling Aria, won’t be available for every player. You need to unlock it for your account. You buy it when the Pokémon Go Unova tour event begins, and it is available to players for $4.99, or the equivalent pricing of your local currency, and everyone can buy it from Feb. 24 to March 2 before it becomes unavailable to grab again. It’s not exclusive for players who purchased the Unova Tour ticket for the in-person events or the Global Tour.

But if you do buy it within that timeframe, don’t stress about trying to complete it within a set time. This is a Masterwork Special Research, meaning it’s always on your account and you can complete it at a comfortable pace. The trick is to buy it before it disappears.

The Masterwork Research provides a Shiny Meloetta and gives you access to several other rewards, such as Reshiram Candy, Zekrom Candy, Rare Candies, XL Candy, a special Meloetta T-shirt, and much more.

For those wondering if getting the Special Research for Meloetta is worth it, it’s one of the stronger Mythical Pokémon in the mobile game. Meloetta is a regular choice for the Master League and is one of the best Pokémon you can use against other trainers. The same goes for using it in five-star raids. For anyone who already doesn’t have a Meloetta, this is a great way to add this Pokémon to your collection, especially in its Shiny form.

All A Dazzling Aria Masterwork Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

These are all the tasks and rewards you can get for completing the Masterwork Special Research in Pokémon Go for A Dazzling Aria.

Task 1

All Tasks All Rewards Catch 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region 648 XP Catch 100 Pokémon from the Johto Region 648 XP Catch 135 Pokémon from the Hoenn Region 648 XP Catch 156 Pokémon from the Unova Region 648 XP

All task one completion rewards: 10 Reshiram Candy, 10 Zekrom Candy, and a Shiny Meloetta T-shirt

Task 2

All Tasks All Rewards Catch 50 Normal-type Pokémon 15 Snivy Candy Catch 50 Psychic-type Pokémon 15 Tepig Candy Catch a Pokémon on 21 different days 15 Oshawott Candy

All task two completion rewards: An Incense, 30 Ultra Balls, and a Rare Candy XL

