How to get Toxel in Pokémon Go

There are always new Pokémon on their way to Pokémon Go, and some are only available at specific times for short periods. For those eager to add Toxel to their collection, there’s a way to do so, but only at set times while playing the mobile game.

Toxel is making its debut ahead of the larger Gigantamax Toxtricity raids appearing during the Global Wild Area event. Thankfully, the Gigantamax raids are not the only way to get a Toxtricity. For those who want to evolve one up from Toxel, there’s a way to catch this adorable Pokémon, but it won’t be widely available. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Toxel while playing Pokémon Go.

Where to get Toxel in Pokémon Go

Toxtricity and Toxel make their debut to Pokémon in giant fashion. Image via Niantic

Toxel is making its global debut during the Into The Wild event, which will take place in your local area from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22. This event celebrates the upcoming Global Wild Area event, which will take place the following weekend from Nov. 23 to 24. When the event goes live, the only way to catch a Toxel is to acquire a 10 km egg from a PokéStop or a Gym Dial and then attempt to catch it. You’ll want to use 10 km eggs acquired during the Into The Wild event, as those can have a Toxel inside them. Others won’t be able to have them.

Due to the chances of acquiring a Toxel from a 10 km egg, the odds of getting one will be slim. Pokémon Go has been notorious for making it difficult for players to acquire a limited-time Pokémon from eggs. Still, if you’re willing to walk around and have a lot of eggs in your inventory, you might be able to hatch them after the event.

For those who want to bypass getting a Toxel, Toxtricity will appear in four-star raids during the Wild Area event. These won’t be available for long, but you only need to work with one or two other trainers to complete four-star raids in Pokémon Go. They’re easier than five-star raids and much easier than Max Out battles or Gigantamax Battles. The four-star raids might be the quickest way to catch the evolved form of these Pokémon.

If you can gather enough trainers for a Gigantamax raid and defeat Toxtricity, there’s a chance you can catch the strongest form of this Pokémon. However, given the feedback from the community and the difficulty of these raids, it’ll take at least 15 to 30 trainers to work together to work through it.

We can confirm that during the Into The Wild event, there’s a chance all players might acquire a Shiny Toxel. The Shiny form for Toxel is going live at the same time as its debut, which is rare. Niantic sometimes prefers to hold back a Pokémon’s Shiny form for a future event, reintroducing the Pokémon and giving Pokémon Go players an increased chance to find the Pokémon. It’s a slim chance to catch a Shiny Toxel during this debut, but it’s nice to see that it could happen. We expect Toxel to appear in future events, likely tied back to 10 km eggs.

