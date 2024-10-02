Image Credit: Bethesda
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2024: Global event guide

Get Wild.
Published: Oct 2, 2024 08:25 am

The Pokémon Go Wild Area event is coming to us globally, introducing a bunch of new Pokémon features and mechanics we have never seen before.

Taking part at the end of November and after the in-person Fukuoka, Japan, event, the Global Wild Tour has pretty much the same features on offer as the locational venue but happens a week later.

When does the Pokémon GO Wild Area 2024: Global take place?

Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global, as the name suggests, takes part globally from the in-game store from Saturday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 24. Each day’s event gameplay is held between 10am to 6:15pm local time.

It’s worth traveling to a big city or area where you expect many trainers to be playing at the same time, such as your nation or state’s capital city A lot of the content involves raiding and hatching eggs, which requires a lot of walking.

While the core gameplay is available for everyone for free, you can purchase a ticket for additional bonuses. Tickets cost $11.99 per person and are purchasable via the in-app shop or the Pokémon Go web store until Nov. 24. Tickets cannot be purchased with Poké Coins.

All Pokémon GO Wild Area 2024: Global event bonuses

There are two types of bonus features for the event. Some features are available for everyone, and others are for paid-ticketed trainers. Both of which can be found below.

Free Pokémon GO Wild Area 2024: Global event bonuses
Special Background chances in four and five-star raids
Lure Modules last for two hours
Special event Field Research tasks
One surprise encounter in GO Snapshot per day
Certain Pokémon can learn unique featured attacks when evolved
Ticketed Pokémon GO Wild Area 2024: Global event bonuses
Increased Shiny Pokémon odds
Five free Raid Passes per day
Six Special Trades per day
Reduced Stardust cost for trades
Special Elite Collectors medal and Collection Challenges
Half Egg Hatch Distance
2x Candy for catching and hatching Pokémon
One additional XL Candy from raids
2x XP for hatching and catching Pokémon
5000 Additional XP for completing raids
2x Stardust from hatching Pokémon
Special Themed Event Field Reseatch tasks
Three Surprise encounters in GO Snapshot per day
Special Early Bird Avatar Item if you buy tickets between Oct. 15 and 22 and play the game.
Special Choose your Path branching Research Story

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2024: Global Biggest Features

dynamax toxtricity overlook japan like godzilla-like beings
Max Battle time. Image via Niantic

There are many new features and Pokémon to be excited for in the Wild Area event, including a new Pokémon debut, a return of a fan-favorite legendary duo, and a new class of Pokémon. There is a lot to take in, so let’s break it down for you.

Toxtricity and Toxel debuts

Toxtricity is making its debut in Go Wild Area and even comes with its Shiny form. It’ll be available in four-star Raids and in Max Battles.

Toxel, its pre-evolution, is locked behind 10km Eggs, though, which is a bit of a sore spot in the event. You can only find it and its Shiny form in 10km Eggs, and it feels like a missed opportunity. Why not have Toxel spawn around Raids and Max Battle spots with Toxtricity? It gives trainers a better chance at finding a Shiny Toxel then relying on Egg RNG.

Mighty Pokémon make their debut

Mighty Pokémon are a new type of pocket monster that trainers can encounter in-game during Wild Area. These Pokémon are rare, powerful Pokémon with some distinct characteristics. These Pokémon have some additional features, too, which include:

  • They are more likely to have higher Attack, Defense, and HP stats
  • More likely to be XL or XXL Pokémon
  • They are a lot more difficult to capture than regular Pokémon

These Pokémon can even be shiny. The full list of Mighty Pokémon on offer includes:

Mighty Pokémon: Saturday SpawnsMighty Pokémon: Sunday Spawns
PidgeotVenasaur
GolemPoliwrath
GyaradosDragonite
LuxrayFeraligatr
ScolipedeElectivire
GalvantulaMamoswine
TyrantrumEelektross
ToxapexDragalge

New Poké Ball Debut: Safari Ball

A new Poké Ball type is being added with the Wild Area event, the Safari Ball.

The Safari Ball has better odds of catching wild Pokémon. All unused Safari Balls will disappear from your item bag at the end of each day at Go Wild Area, so be sure to use them before 6pm local time.

Additional Features

As with usual events, two different habitats will switch every hour, focusing on Electric and Poison-type Pokémon. There are also use the usual array of Raid Pokémon, which includes:

Three Star Raids: SaturdayThree Star Raids: SundayFour Star Raids: Both DaysFive Star Raids: Both DaysMax Battles
LuxrayVenasaurToxtricity (Amped)Origin Forme DialgaToxtricity (Amped)
ScolipedeElectivireToxtricity (Low Key)Origin Forme PalkiaToxtricity (Low Key)

A host of Pokémon can also learn specific attacks if you evolve them during the Wild Area in-person event. These Pokémon and their attacks include:

PokémonFeatured Attack
VenusaurFrenzy Plant
PidgeotGust
PoliwrathCounter
GyaradosAqua Tail
FeraligatrHydro Cannon
LuxrayPsychic Fangs

Lastly, the usual Avatar in-game items are available, as well as everything else you’ve come to expect about these in-person events.

