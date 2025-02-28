All Black Kyurem weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

When challenging Black Kyurem to a five-star raid in Pokémon Go, you have to prepare quite a lot. You’ll want to curate your team to focus on Black Kyurem’s handful of weaknesses, and there are a few Pokémon that are the best choices to bring it down.

With many five-star raids, you’ll want to bring friends you to complete this encounter. Because Black Kyurem is a fusion of Zekrom and Kyurem, taking it down might prove more difficult than previous Legendary Pokémon battles. You’ll want to bring more friends with you, and the strongest Pokémon you have in your roster. We’ll be covering all Black Kyurem weaknesses and the best Pokémon you can use against it in Pokémon Go.

All Black Kyurem weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Complete five-star raids against Black Kyurem to get Volt Fusion Energy. Image via Niantic

Black Kyurem is an Ice and Dragon-type Pokémon. It’s weak against Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon, but it’s resistant against Electric, Grass, and Water-type moves. You’ll want to focus on using Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon during this encounter. You could use a Dragon-type Pokémon, but these are primarily weak to Dragon-type moves, which Black Kyurem can use during this raid battle. You’re better off avoiding them.

Even though we recommend you use a selection of Pokémon, it’s good to know what attacks to expect from Black Kyurem during this raid encounter. These are all the moves Black Kyurem could use in Pokémon Go.

Blizzard – Ice-type

– Ice-type Dragon Tail – Dragon-type

– Dragon-type Freeze Shock – Ice-type

– Ice-type Fusion Bolt – Electric-type

– Electric-type Iron Head – Steel-type

– Steel-type Outrage – Dragon-type

– Dragon-type Shadow Claw – Ghost-type

– Ghost-type Stone Edge – Rock-type

This is a diverse moveset, making Black Kyurem a tricky opponent. These attacks are super-effective against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Psychic, and Water-type Pokémon. It still makes Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon the best choices. Although Black Kyurem has a move super-effective against Fairy-type Pokémon, we recommend them. It only has access to Iron Head, which means it has a small chance of using this attack during the raid.

The best Pokémon counters to Black Kyurem in Pokémon Go

When it comes to the best Pokémon to use against Black Kyurem, we recommend having Lucario, Metagross, and Gardevoir on your team.

Lucario is an excellent choice to use against Black Kyurem. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

Lucario is an excellent choice to use against Black Kyurem as it is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. You primarily want to focus on using its Fighting-type moves during this battle, and these are the strongest it can add to its moveset. On top of its standard form, there’s the option to Mega Evolve Lucario, unlocking even more power and increasing other Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon for your allies. The best moveset to teach Lucario is the fast move Force Palm and the charged moves Aura Sphere and Close Combat.

Next, we have Metagross, a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon. We normally recommend Metagross for any type of raid in Pokémon Go, and using it against Black Kyurem is another great example. Not only is it an option with a lot of bulk, but it has plenty of attack power to utilize against during this encounter. Plus, you can also Mega Evolve Metagross for this battle as well. The best moveset to give Metagross is the fast move Bullet Punch and the charged moves Meteor Mash and Flash Cannon.

The final Pokémon we recommend for this five-star raid battle is Gardevoir, a Fairy and Psychic-type Pokémon. Gardevoir has a decent amount of bulk, but focuses more on attacking for this raid encounter, and you can optimize on it by using more Fairy-type moves. Similar to the previous two Pokémon, it also has a Mega Evolution, and you can focus on this if you have enough Mega Energy. The best moveset to give Gardevoir is the fast move Charm and the charged moves Dazzling Gleam and Triple Axel.

Gardevoir has a decent amount of bulk. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

You need to bring six Pokémon with you to participate in this five-star raid. These are some other Pokémon choices you can choose to add to your team in Pokémon Go.

Blaziken

Conkeldurr

Diancie

Dusk Mane Necrozma

Garchomp

Groudon

Heracross

Keldeo

Latias

Latios

Origin Forme Dialga

Origin Forme Palkia

Rayquaza

Rhyperior

Terrakion

After defeating Black Kyurem, you’ll have a chance to catch a Kyurem, and there’s a chance to catch a Shiny version of it. Although Kyurem is a solid reward for this encounter, you’ll also receive at least 80 to 140 Volt Fusion Energy, which you need to fuse Zekrom and Kyurem to make a Black Kyurem.

