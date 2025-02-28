All new Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Unova

The Pokémon Go Unova Tour 2025 event brings several new rewards and Pokémon for you to add to your growing collection. As with previous Tour events, we can find multiple Shiny Pokémon that had yet to receive these color variations up until now.

Recommended Videos

These Pokémon’s Shiny forms will continue to remain available in the mobile game, but the chances of running into them are low. The odds are against you, and knowing which Shiny forms are now that must-haves for your collection can be difficult to remember. We’ll be breaking down every new Shiny Pokémon you can catch during Pokémon Go‘s Unova Tour event. Hopefully luck is on your side when you’re looking for these Pokémon.

Every new Shiny Pokémon during Pokémon Go’s Tour: Unova

There’s a chance you might catch a Bouffalant in its Shiny form. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

There are 12 new Shiny forms for Pokémon that you can catch during Pokémon Go‘s Unova Tour. One of them, Meloetta, is locked behind a paywall, though, meaning you need to purchase it beyond the standard Unova Tour ticket pass. You can purchase the pass to grab it, and you’ll be guaranteed to encounter a Shiny Meloetta as you complete the Masterwork Research. But when the ticket goes away, we don’t know when we can expect to see a Shiny Meloetta again.

These are all 12 new Shiny forms making their debut during the Unova Tour.

Bouffalant

Deerling (Autumn Form)

Deerling (Spring Form)

Deerling (Summer Form)

Deerling (Winter Form)

Maractus

Meloetta

Sawsbuck (Autumn Form)

Sawsbuck (Spring Form)

Sawsbuck (Summer Form)

Sawsbuck (Winter Form)

Sigilyph

If you catch a Deerling of a particular form, you can evolve it into a Sawsbuck. This should make attempting to find all of these Shiny Pokémon before the event ends much easier. You only need to catch the Shiny versions of Deerling, and then you can expect to evolve them into a Sawsbuck later. You won’t miss out by not doing it during the current Pokémon Go event. Each evolution costs 50 Deerling Candy, which can be time-consuming to gather.

Unfortunately for players, although Deerling will be easy to catch, Bouffalant, Maractus, and Sigilyph are much more difficult to find. These three are only available from hatching 10km eggs that you obtain during the Unova Tour 2025 event.

These are the second-highest walking requirements for eggs in Pokémon Go. For those preparing to try and go after these three, the best way would be to clear out the eggs you have in your collection. You can only clear them out by walking. You’ll want to start with the smaller 2km eggs and work your way up from there.

Hopefully, you’ll have enough space to collect as many 10km eggs as possible during the Unova Tour. The event happens during the March 1 to 2 weekend, from 10am to 6pm in your local time zone. The 10km eggs you collect during this time have a chance to be one of those three Pokémon, or they might be a Larvesta.

During the Unova Tour, all egg requirements are cut in half. This should increase your chances of catching these three Pokémon as it won’t take as much time to hatch them. However, it’s still 5km for these eggs, and completing those in a single day easily stacks up. You’re better off using this bonus to clear out your egg collection, and grabbing as many 10km eggs as you can collect. From there, you can slowly work through them after the event ends.

The odds are not in your favor to catch these three Pokémon, but Niantic may have these three Pokémon return in future events. Moving forward, these Pokémon will also have a chance to appear in their Shiny forms, although the chances of it happening are greatly reduced compared to the odds of it happening during the Unova Tour.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy