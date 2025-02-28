How to fuse Kyurem and Zekrom into Black Kyurem in Pokémon Go

Black Kyurem is one of the handful of fusion Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Go. There are several requirements you’ll need to complete to get this fusion to happen, and it all boils down to having a Zekrom and a Kyurem in your roster.

Having a suitable Zekrom and Kyurem is crucial to completing this fusion. On top of having these two Legendary Pokémon, there are a few other requirements you’ll need to finish. These requirements come down to unique moves for your Pokémon and special resources. The special resources are not around for long, so you’ll need to act fast if you want enough to this exclusive Legendary Pokémon. We’ll be breaking down how you can fuse your Zekrom and Kyurem into a Black Kyurem in Pokémon Go, and how to get these special resources.

How to get a Black Kyurem in Pokémon Go

Fuse your Zekrom and Kyurem to get a powerful Black Kyurem. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The two biggest requirements you need to get a Black Kyurem is to have a Zekrom and a Kyurem that knows Glaciate. So long as you have these two Pokémon in your collection, there’s a solid chance you will make progress in fusing them together. After you have those two, the next requirements are to have the following resources:

At least 1,000 Volt Fusion Energy

30 Zekrom Candy

30 Kyurem Candy

Of these resources, the Volt Fusion Energy is the toughest to gather up while playing Pokémon Go. The only way to earn Volt Fusion Energy is by completing Black Kyurem five-star raids. These are intense encounters where you pit your team of six Pokémon against a supercharged Black Kyurem, and you’ll want to bring plenty of friends with you to help you bring it down. Like other five-star raids, Black Kyurem won’t be an easy fight, and having more players working with you provides a higher guarantee to reach the end. You’ll receive 80 to 140 Volt Fusion Energy at the end, which means you should expect to complete at least 10 raids before you have enough.

Black Kyurem raids are available during the Unova Tour 2025 event, where this Pokémon is making its debut. But we can expect future events also to include Black Kyurem raids, though they won’t happen too often. For example, the previous Pokémon fusion for Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma occurred during Pokémon Go Fest 2024 and later reappeared at the end of November 2024. It’ll be several months before more Black Kyurem raids happen.

Another large component is making sure you have a Kyurem that knows the Glaciate charged move, which is an exclusive move for this Legendary Pokémon.

How to get a Kyurem that knows Glaciate in Pokémon Go

You can catch a Kyurem that knows Glaciate, and that’s by completing the Black Kyurem raids during the Unova Tour 2025 event. After completing these raids, all players get their rewards, and the encounter at the end is with a Kyurem who knows this charged move. You’ll have to finish at least 10 raids, so you have a high chance of walking away with a Kyurem. You might already have one that you want to evolve into a Black Kyurem, however.

When you already have a Kyurem and want to evolve, the alternative is to use an Elite Charged TM to teach it Glaciate. Unfortunately for players, Glaciate is an exclusive move, and you can only teach Kyurem at specific times. The Elite Charged TM is a way to bypass this, and you can choose what charged move you want to give it. It’s a rare TM, and you may want to save it for another Pokémon, especially when you can catch a Kyurem that knows this move. The choice is up to you.

Much like Black Kyurem returning to raids in the future, Kyurem will be able to learn Glaciate in future events. However, Niantic will announce these in advance and make sure the community is ready before they go live.

