All Unova Tour 2025 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

With the Unova Tour 2025 event in full swing for Pokémon Go players, there are a lot of objectives for them to complete with time-sensitive rewards. There are notable rewards for everyone to earn from the many event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

These are available only through the Unova Tour event, which happens throughout the weekend. For those who are looking to fill out their Pokédex, this is a great way to do it. Plus, the extra rewards are easy to complete while you’re with friends and participating in this massive event. Here’s what you need to know about all Unova Tour 2025 Field Research tasks and their rewards in Pokémon Go.

How to get event-exclusive Field Research tasks in Pokémon Go

These Field Research tasks are only available for a set time before they disappear. Image via Niantic

These Unova Tour 2025 Field Research tasks are only during the event on March 1 and 2 from 10am to 6pm in your local area. You can collect these outside these hours, but they should disappear when March 2 at 6pm rolls around, and everything resets to normal. You can also expect fewer Pokémon from the Unova region and the Black and White Kyurem five-star raids disappearing.

Similar to traditional Field Research tasks, these are available by spinning PokéStops or Gym dials in your local area. These tasks appear in your journal if you have by having free space. If you already have too many Field Research tasks, spinning a PokéStop or Gym won’t do anything other than give you any items, so long as your inventory has space. However, if you’ve already received Field Research from a location, you can’t get another until a day passes. You’ll want to explore your local area to find more.

Every Unova Tour 2025 Field Research task and reward in Pokémon Go

Here are all of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can get during the Unova Tour 2025 event and the rewards you receive for completing them. You can finish them at any time so long as they are in your journal.

All event-exclusive Field Research tasks All Rewards Catch 10 different species of Pokémon first discovered in Unova Boldor, Darmanitan, Darumaka, Ferroseed, Joltik, Klink, Pidove, Purrloin, Sandile, Scraggy, Timburr, Tympole, Woobat, Yamask, or a Zorua encounter Power up Fire or Flying-type Pokémon five times Deerling (Summer) encounter Power up Grass or Bug-type Pokémon five times Deerling (Spring) encounter Power Up Ice or Rock-type Pokémon five times Deerling (Winter) encounter Power up Pokémon five times Pikachu wearing Hilbert’s hat, Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat, Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor, or a Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor encounter Power Up Psychic or Ghost-type Pokémon five times Deerling (Autumn) encounter Transfer 10 Pokémon Basculin (Red Stripe) or a Basculin (Blue Stripe) encounter

These tasks are pretty easy, but the ones where you have to power up certain Pokémon can be challenging because of the Stardust requirements. You’re better off powering up weaker Pokémon that you don’t plan to reach their maximum level. This way, the Stardust and candy requirements to power them up remain low, rather than the stronger ones in your collection.

Of these tasks, the one to catch 10 different species is likely the most enticing. Not only is it a simple request while the habitat rotations are happening, but it also gives you the best rewards, notably a Sandile encounter. This is the only way to catch this Pokémon during the Unova Tour 2025 event, potentially catching its Shiny version.

