Pokémon Go Tour Unova Global full schedule – all dates, times, bonuses, and raids

The weekend event for Pokémon Go‘s Dual Destiny season has arrived, and it features the Unova Tour, where all Pokémon from this region have a chance to appear. It’s a full event gearing everyone up before we jump into the next one, which starts in March.

You don’t need a ticket to attend the global event, but those who do purchase one get an exclusive chance to unlock Black Kyurem or White Kyurem. It’s the Legendary fusion Pokémon featured during the Unova Tour, and you’ll want to grab your friends to participate in five-star raids featuring those two. When coordinating with friends, you’ll need to know the exact dates and times for everything, along with all the bonuses and raids spawning. Here’s the full schedule for Pokémon Go‘s Unova Tour event.

Prepare for a full weekend of collecting Pokémon from the Unova region. Image via Niantic

The Pokémon Go Unova Tour is the first event of March 2025, available to everyone from March 1 to 2. All the Pokémon spawns, raids, and habitat rotations begin at 10am and end at 6pm in your local time zone. You’ll want to make sure you log into the mobile game before 10am to prepare yourself before you’re walking around all day, catching Pokémon and participating in raids with your local community.

The habitat rotations and raids are a large reward for this event. All players can participate in them, but ticket holders receive exclusive Special Research, allowing them to select which of the start Pokémon from the Unova region they want to work with, and if they want to earn a Black Kyurem or a White Kyurem. Between those two, we recommend the Black Kyurem, but both Legendary Pokémon are excellent options.

When the event wraps up, all the habitat rotations, exclusive raids, and bonuses disappear. Those who still have their Special Research tickets can continue working through them, but any Timed Research that were available do disappear. You’ll want to try completing these as quickly as possible before the Unova Tour event ends on March 2.

Here’s the full schedule of all four habitat rotations featured during the Unova Tour. These occur on March 1 and 2, in your local time zone.

Winter Caverns : 10am to 11am, and then 2pm to 3pm

: 10am to 11am, and then 2pm to 3pm Spring Soirée : 11am to 12pm, and then 3pm to 4pm

: 11am to 12pm, and then 3pm to 4pm Summer Vacation : 12pm to 1pm, and then 4pm to 5pm

: 12pm to 1pm, and then 4pm to 5pm Autumn Masquerade: 1pm to 2pm, and then 5pm to 6pm

All Pokémon Go Unova Tour bonuses

There are multiple bonuses available to all players during the event. These bonuses are a way to help everyone hatch eggs and collect additional rewards while participating in the Unova Tour. Here’s everything you get for logging into the game.

All hatch distance requirements for eggs inside incubators are halved

There are no limits to how many Remote Raids you can complete throughout the entire weekend

All players can complete at least six Special Trades for each day, for a total of 12

The Stardust requirements for all trades are halved

Exclusive Party Play challenges are available during the event, increasing the chances of catching a Throh, Sawk, Heatmor, and Durant

Routes feature a Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin

All Pokémon Go Unova Tour raids

Multiple raids are happening throughout the Unova Tour, giving everyone the chance to catch exclusive Pokémon. The biggest ones feature Black Kyurem and White Kyurem, and you’ll want to bring multiple trainers with you to complete them. These are all the raids happening throughout the Unova Tour, and we added an asterisk (*) next to their name to indicate if you catch a Shiny version of that Pokémon.

One-Star Raids Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor* Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor* Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat* Pikachu wearing Hilbert’s hat*

Three-Star Raids Druddigon*

Five-Star Raids Black Kyurem* Reshiram* White Kyurem* Zekrom*



After defeating a Black Kyurem or a White Kyurem, a standard Kyurem appears at the end of the raid. It does have a chance to appear in its Shiny form, and it will know how to use the charged move Glaciate.

