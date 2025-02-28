Should you choose Black Kyurem or White Kyurem in Pokémon Go?

Those who are participating in Pokémon Go‘s Unova Tour 2025 event have the choice to select a research ticket featuring Black Kyurem or White Kyurem. These two tickets come with exclusive rewards for one of these Legendary Pokémon, but you cannot choose them both.

You have to pick between going with Black Kyurem and White Kyurem at the start of the event, breaking down the various rewards and task you have to go through. Some players might not have a choice as they could only have a Reshiram or Zekrom in their collection, which determines what type of Kyurem they can fuse. Regardless, these are two different Pokémon, and there’s a clear choice you select. We’ll be breaking down if Black Kyurem or White Kyurem is better than the other in Pokémon Go, and what makes these two Pokémon unique.

Is Black Kyurem or White Kyurem better in Pokémon Go?

Fuse Zekrom and Kyurem to create a Black Kyurem. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

If you have to choose between Black Kyurem and White Kyurem, we recommend going with Kyurem Black over Kyurem White. Although these two Pokémon have the same stats in attack power, defense, and health, their movesets are widely different. This is how they’re set apart from each other in Pokémon Go, and what makes them unique.

When they face off against each other, White Kyurem has a better chance of defeating a Black Kyurem. Against other Pokémon and other adversaries, though, Black Kyurem is the winner and can use its superior moveset to take over the competition.

All Black Kyurem stats and best moveset in Pokémon Go

Black Kyurem is an Ice and Dragon-type Pokémon. It has 310 attack power, 183 defense, and 245 health, making it a bulky Pokémon that you have to deal with. It’s weak against Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves. You’ll want to create a team around these attacks, making them resistant to them if you need to swap Black Kyurem out when facing an opponent who can use these attacks. In the Master League, not too many Pokémon can face off against it, making it a difficult adversary.

These are all the moves that Black Kyurem can learn in Pokémon Go.

Blizzard – Ice-type charged move

– Ice-type charged move Dragon Tail – Dragon-type fast move

– Dragon-type fast move Freeze Shock – Ice-type charged move

– Ice-type charged move Fusion Bolt – Electric-type charged move

– Electric-type charged move Iron Head – Steel-type charged move

– Steel-type charged move Outrage – Dragon-type charged move

– Dragon-type charged move Shadow Claw – Ghost-type fast move

– Ghost-type fast move Stone Edge – Rock-type charged move

The best combination of attacks you can teach Black Kyurem is the fast move Shadow Claw and the charged moves Freeze Shock and Fusion Bolt. These attacks do push Black Kyurem ahead of its counterpart, White Kyurem, making it a more fearsome opponent in the Battle League. These two are nearly identical, though, and it all comes down to the teams you use against your opponent, and your overall strategy.

All White Kyurem stats and best moveset in Pokémon Go

White Kyurem has the same stats as Black Kyurem. It has 310 attack power, 183 defense, and 245 health. Despite being fused with a Reshiram and Kyurem, it’s still a Dragon and Ice-type Pokémon, meaning it’s also weak to Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves. Although these two Pokémon are similar, White Kyurem is not as powerful as Black Kyurem, and this boils down to the attacks it can learn.

These are all the moves White Kyurem can learn in Pokémon Go.

Ancient Power – Rock-type charged move

– Rock-type charged move Blizzard – Ice Type charged move

– Ice Type charged move Dragon Breath – Dragon-type fast move

– Dragon-type fast move Dragon Pulse – Dragon-type charged move

– Dragon-type charged move Focus Blast – Fighting-type charged move

– Fighting-type charged move Fusion Flare – Fire-type charged move

– Fire-type charged move Ice Burn – Ice-type charged move

– Ice-type charged move Ice Fang – Ice-type fast move

– Ice-type fast move Steel Wing – Steel-type fast move

When picking out the best attacks for White Kyurem, you want to go with the fast move Ice Fang and the charged moves Fusion Flare and Ice Burn. Alternatively, you might want to swap out Ice Fang for Dragon Breath, especially if you plan to use White Kyurem in the Battle League. This might be the difference of it being a stronger choice during these battles, even though it might be a lesser option to Black Kyurem.

These are both incredibly strong Pokémon. You can’t go wrong with picking either of them in Pokémon Go. But if you have to go with only one, make sure it’s Black Kyurem.

