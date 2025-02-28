Best moveset for Black Kyurem in Pokémon Go

Each Pokémon in Pokémon Go has a distinct use and strength level, making superior options over others. Black Kyurem is a Legendary fusion between Kyurem and Zekrom, and it comes with a unique moveset that makes it exceptionally powerful.

You’ll want to optimize in this moveset you’re planning to use it against other players, or you want to bring it with you to complete five-star raids. It has plenty of use in both categories, making it excellent Pokémon to add to your roster. Still, you want to get one with fantastic stats, and that uses the best attacks it can learn. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach Black Kyurem in Pokémon Go.

Black Kyurem’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Unleash the combined power of Zekrom and Kyurem with Black Kyurem. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

As a Legendary Pokémon, Black Kyurem is a combination between Zekrom and Kyurem. It’s a Dragon and Ice-type, making it weak against Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but it’s resistant against Electric, Grass, and Water-type attacks. Although it can’t defend at a gym, it’s an excellent attacking Pokémon, capable of dealing heavy damage due to its high attack power. To get the most out of its attack, the best moveset to give Black Kyurem is the fast move Shadow Claw and the charged moves Freeze Shock and Fusion Bolt.

You only have two options when it comes to giving Black Kyurem a fast move. Of those two choices, Shadow Claw when using it against other players. If you plan to use it in raids and against other Legndary Pokémon, though, teaching Black Kyurem to use its other attack, Dragon Tail, is a better option. Shadow Claw has a higher chance to damage other Pokémon during a PvP battle in the Battle League, but Dragon Tail does more damage and gives Black Kyurem more energy during a raid. You’ll want to plan wisely depending on what activity you use this Pokémon.

There are several charged moves Black Kyurem could learn in Pokémon Go. However, Freeze Shock and Fusion Bolt continue to be the best choices. These are both unique attacks to Black Kyurem, aside from Fusion Bolt, which only Zekrom can learn. Freeze Shock is an Ice-type Pokémon that does 160 damage, but it does cost 100 energy, meaning you won’t use it to often. Fusion Bolt is also an attack that requires 100 energy, and it only does 140 damage, making it a lesser choice compared to Freeze Shock, but these two complement each other well if you use them during raids.

Is Black Kyurem good in Pokémon Go?

Black Kyurem is one of the strongest Pokémon you can get in Pokémon Go. It’s a powerful Dragon and Ice-type choice that you can use in various situations, such as PvP, five-star raids, and Elite Raids. If you have the chance to add this Pokémon to your collection, we cannot recommend it enough. As a Fusion Legendary Pokémon, comparing it to another like Dusk Mane Necrozma, it is considered stronger, although it doesn’t have as much defense. It makes up for this by having more attack power and additional health.

The problem with getting a Black Kyurem is the requirements you have to go through for it. You’ll need enough Volt Fusion Energy, which you can only get from Black Kyurem raids. On top of that, you need a Zekrom, a Kyurem that knows Glaciate, 30 Zekrom Candy, and 30 Kyurem Candy. These steep requirements make it a difficult Pokémon to get, but the end result is worth it if you can add it to your roster in Pokémon Go.

