How to get Volt Fusion Energy for Black Kyurem in Pokémon Go

There are multiple types of resources you have to track down for your many Pokémon in Pokémon Go. For those looking to unlock a Black Kyurem, the primary resource you need to track down is Volt Fusion Energy, and it’s not easy to find.

You use Volt Fusion Energy when you want to combine your Kyurem and Zekrom, creating a more powerful fusion version of these Pokémon. Unlike Mega Evolutions, the fusion is permanent, unless you choose to separate these Pokémon. Their added power does make them a stronger force. But the real challenge is getting enough Volt Fusion Energy to pull it off. We’ll share with you the best way you can get Volt Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go, and how you use it.

Where to get Volt Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go

Complete five-star raids against Black Kyurem to get Volt Fusion Energy. Image via Niantic

The only way to get Volt Fusion Energy is by defeating Black Kyurem in five-star raids in Pokémon Go. These raids are available during special event times, making their debut during the Unova Tour 2025 event, where Black Kyurem and White Kyurem made their first appearance to players worldwide. To complete the fusion between Zekrom and Kyurem, you need at least 1,000 Volt Fusion Energy. Not only do you need the Volt Fusion Energy, but you need 30 Zekrom Candy and 30 Kyurem Candy.

These five-star raids require you to work with other players in your local area or by completing Remote Raids with others. You’ll need to complete multiple raids because you can only expect to get anywhere from 80 to 140 Volt Fusion Energy for completing one raid. You’ll receive more energy based on the performance of your team and how quickly you can defeat the five-star raid. Expect to complete at least 10 raids to receive enough Volt Fusion Energy to unlock Black Kyurem.

The primary special event where you can easily get Volt Fusion Energy is from March 1 to 2 during the Unova Tour 2025. There will be future events where we can expect to see Black Kyurem raids, but those are only known to the Niantic team, who will share them with limited advance. For example, the other raids featuring fusion energy Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma happened during Pokémon Go Fest 2024, with raids returning in November 2024.

How to use Volt Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go

When you have 1,000 Volt Fusion Energy, you can complete your Zekrom with a Kyurem. When they combine, they’ll become Black Kyurem, increasing CP and a new move, Freeze Shock. But the Kyurem does need to know the attack, Glaciate, to complete the fusion. If it doesn’t, you’ll need to find a Kyurem with this move for Black Kyurem to learn Freeze Shock.

Freeze Shock is a charged move with an Adventure Effect. You can activate the Adventure Effect by offering 5,000 Stardust and five Kyurem Candy. This creates an aura around your Black Kyurem while you wander around with it, preventing wild Pokémon from moving, making them easier to catch for 10 minutes. You can extend the effect by two hours by spending 5,000 Stardust and five Kyurem Candy, and you can continue this effect for up to 24 hours.

This is a permanent fusion between your Zekrom and Kyurem. You can undo the version, but you’ll need 1,000 Volt Fusion Energy, 30 Zekrom Candy, and 30 Kyurem Candy to do it again. You’re better off keeping the fusion as Black Kyurem is a much more powerful Pokémon than the other two.

