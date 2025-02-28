Best moveset for White Kyurem in Pokémon Go

White Kyurem is available for you to add to your roster in Pokémon Go, and it’s a powerful fusion Legendary Pokémon. Unlocking it does take some effort, but if you can do that, you’ll want to make sure to teach it the best attacks when using it in a battle.

There are several attacks you could teach White Kyurem, but only a handful make it exceptionally powerful. As a fusion between Kyurem and Reshiram, it has a combination of these attacks, giving it a diverse pool to pick from and knowing the best choices is a challenge. We can help narrow those options down for you, making your life much easier while also using White Kyurem to its full extent in every situation. We’ll be breaking down the best attacks you need to teach White Kyurem and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

White Kyurem’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Bring out the best attacks for White Kyurem, a fusion of Reshiram and a Kyurem. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Getting a White Kyurem has a steep requirement. You have to combine a Reshiram with a Kyurem that knows Glaciate, along with receive enough Blaze Fusion Energy to put them together. After that, you get a White Kyurem, a Dragon and Ice-type Pokémon, weak to Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon, but resistant against Electric, Grass, and Water-type moves. The best moveset you can teach White Kyurem in Pokémon Go is the fast move Ice Fang and the charged moves Fusion Flare and Ice Burn.

There are three fast moves you could teach White Kyurem, but of those choices, Ice Fang stands out as the best option every time. It’s an Ice-type attack that does 12 damage and generates 20 energy, and it takes a second and half to fire off. You can compare it to its other choices, Dragon Breath and Steel Wing. Dragon Breath is a solid Dragon-type move, but it only does six damage and generates four energy every half a second. Steel Wing is also a decent Steel-type move, but only does 14 damage and gives eight energy. Ice Fang will be able to do more against other players and in five-star raids.

There are multiple charged moves White Kyurem can learn, but of those choices, you want to go with its two signature moves: Fusion Flare and Ice Burn. A White Kyurem always knows Ice Burn, as it learns this attack when you complete the fusion, and unfortunately, you cannot remove it. Still, the attack is a great choice, as it’s an Ice-type move that does 90 damage and only requires 50 energy, making it an excellent attack when battling in five-star raids or taking on other players.

The second choice, Fusion Flare, is a Fire-type move only Reshiram can learn, and it’s a heavier attack, requiring 100 energy, but it does 140 damage. You’ll want use Fusion Flare when you need to do heavy damage to an opponent, primarily when they can’t block it with shield while competing in the Battle League.

Is White Kyurem good in Pokémon Go?

White Kyurem is an excellent Pokémon that you can add to your roster in Pokémon Go. It has the same stats as its counterpart, Black Kyurem, but it has different attacks. It makes White Kyurem a fantastic Ice-type Pokémon, capable of battling against nearly any Pokémon in the Battle League. However, due to its high stats, you can only use it in the Master League, facing off against other Legendary and Mythical Pokémon.

The downside to White Kyurem are the requirements to get it. You need a Reshiram and a Kyurem that knows the charged move Glaciate. After you have those two Pokémon, you then need to gather up 1,000 Blaze Fusion Energy, 30 Reshiram Candy, and 30 Kyurem Candy. Should you meet all those requirements, you can combine them into a White Kyurem. Although the fusion can be removed and you can have the two Pokémon again, you’re better off making the fusion permanent.

