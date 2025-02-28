How to get Blaze Fusion Energy for White Kyurem in Pokémon Go

For some of the best Pokémon and highest level content in Pokémon Go, it all comes down to earning specific resources. For those who are looking to unlock a White Kyurem, a vital resource to complete this fusion is called Blaze Fusion Energy, which is only available for limited times.

You can get Blaze Fusion Energy only one way, and it won’t be easy. You’ll want to coordinate with other members of your community to work alongside you to assist in completing this task. Even then, you might find it’s too difficult if you’re not properly prepared. There are also a few other steps you need to take if you want to complete the White Kyurem fusion. We’ll be breaking down where you can get the Blaze Fusion Energy for White Kyurem in Pokémon Go and how you use it.

Where to get Blaze Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go

Complete five-star raids against White Kyurem to get Volt Fusion Energy. Image via Niantic

The only way to obtain Blaze Fusion Energy is to complete and defeat White Kyurem in five-star raids. These raids pit you and your team against the most powerful form of this fusion Pokémon, which has access to the higher power and advanced skills you’re trying to unlock. As you might expect for a five-star raid, coordinating with Pokémon Go players in your local community or worldwide for Remote Raids is mandatory, as you won’t be able to complete this challenge alone.

You’ll have to prepare to complete the White Kyurem raid multiple times. Based on previous Fusion Energy rewards from other five-star raids, you should expect to earn somewhere between 80 to 140 Blaze Fusion Energy every time you complete a White Kyurem raid. The fusion between Reshiram and Kyurem requires you have at least 1,000 Blaze Fusion Energy, which can take time to gather up. You and your friends should prepare to track down at least 10 White Kyurem five-star raids to ensure you can unlock this Pokémon.

The White Kyurem five-star raids won’t be around for long. You can expect them to be spawning during the Unova Tour 2025 event from March 1 to 2, from 10am to 6pm in your local area. After this, they’ll disappear, and we won’t see them again until Niantic releases another series of them. The previous fusion five-star raids featuring Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma happened during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event, and then reappeared several months later in Nov. 2024. We can only speculate when White Kyurem and Black Kyurem will appear, but it won’t be for several months.

How to use Blaze Fusion Energy in Pokémon Go

There are a few other requirements you need after you have the 1,000 Blaze Fusion Energy. You need a Reshiram, a Kyurem that knows the charged move Glaciate, 30 Reshiram Candy, and 30 Kyurem Candy. After you meet all requirements, there is an option to fuse your Reshiram and Kyurem with each other, transforming it into a White Kyurem. The fusion should take place immediately, turning these two Pokémon into a single entity with a higher CP.

Not only is White Kyurem stronger, but it also has access to the Ice Burn charged move, which has an Adventure Effect. You can activate this move’s Adventure Effect while walking around with White Kyurem, and it makes the ring around wild Pokémon slower, making it easier to land different throw types, such as Nice, Great, and Excellent, increasing the amount of Stardust and XP you earn when you catch them. This effect only lasts for 10 minutes, and costs 5,000 Stardust and five Kyurem Candy. If you want to increase the effects, you can spend another 5,000 Stardust and five Kyurem Candy to extend it for another two hours for up to 24 hours.

The fusion between Reshiram and Kyurem is permanent. You do have the option to end the fusion, but it’s ill-advised. You’ll need to collect the 1,000 Blaze Fusion Energy, and the other resources all over again to do it again. Given how rare it is to get Blaze Fusion Energy, we don’t recommend ending the fusion.

