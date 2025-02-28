How to fuse Kyurem and Reshiram into White Kyurem in Pokémon Go

The Unova Tour 2025 debuts White Kyurem and Black Kyurem to Pokémon Go. These two fusion Pokémon are available for a limited time, and you have to meet a handful of requirements to complete these fusions.

For White Kyurem, there are a few ways you can prepare on your side to get ready to complete this fusion. The biggest thing you can do is to have a Reshiram and a Kyurem. These two Pokémon are at the core of the fusion, but you need a specific type of Kyurem. After you have that, there are a handful of special resources you need to earn, which are only available for a limited time. You’ll be able to get them during the Unova Tour 2025 event, though, no problem. We’ll be breaking down everything you need to do to fuse Kyurem and Reshiram to get a White Kyurem in Pokémon Go.

How to get White Kyurem in Pokémon Go

When you fuse Kyurem and Reshiram, they become the more powerful Pokémon, White Kyurem. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

To get a White Kyurem, you must have a Reshiram and a Kyurem that knows Glaciate. Those are the simpler requirements. When you fuse these two Pokémon, the next requirements are 1,000 Blaze Fusion Energy, 30 Reshiram Candy, and 30 Kyurem Candy. You’ll need to have these resources every time you want to fuse a Reshiram and a Kyurem to get a White Kyurem. Because of these heavy resource requirements, we recommend having the one and not unfusing these Pokémon after this process.

The only way to get Blaze Fusion Energy is to defeat a White Kyurem in combat during a five-star raid. These are only available during certain times, similar to other five-star Legendary Pokémon battles. White Kyurem is making its debut during the Unova Tour 2025 event, and players have only that weekend to challenge and defeat it. Everyone who participates in the raid receives 80 to 140 Blaze Fusion Energy, meaning players should expect to complete at least 10 to get enough to finish the fusion.

Because of this high expectation, battling a White Kyurem is the real trick. Finding a worthwhile team within your community to work together and complete these raids will take some time. You may want to rely on other Pokémon Go players using Remote Raids to earn enough. White Kyurem raids are likely to appear outside of this event, but they don’t happen too often.

If you’re struggling to track down a Kyurem that knows Glaciate, there are a few ways to teach this exclusive move to this Legendary Pokémon.

How to get a Kyurem that knows Glaciate in Pokémon Go

You can get a Kyurem that knows the charged move Glaciate, but you have to defeat it during specific times. Not every Kyurem you catch from a five-star raid knows this attack. During the Unova Tour 2025 weekend, whenever you defeat a Black Kyurem or a White Kyurem, not only do you earn Fusion Energy, but you also get an encounter with a Kyurem. When you catch it, it’ll know Glaciate. Because you have to complete at least 10 of these raids, there’s a good chance you’ll find one with good stats that should evolve into a powerful White Kyurem.

Alternatively, if you already have one with perfect stats and want to teach it Glaciate, you can do this with an Elite Charged TM. These are rare items, but this is the other way to give Kyurem the Glaciate move. We don’t recommend it because you’ll have multiple Kyurem that know this attack from completing the White Kyurem raids, but the choice is up to you.

