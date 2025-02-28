All White Kyurem weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

White Kyurem is available in five-star raids for a limited time in Pokémon Go, giving you and your friends an opportunity to challenge it. The real trick is bringing the correct Pokémon with you to take it on, and exploting its weaknesses to beat it.

There are only a handful of weaknesses available to White Kyurem, and that gives you few advantages against it if you prepare properly. However, because it is a fusion between Reshiram and Kyurem, it’s a considerably stronger challenger, and you’ll want to bring plenty of allies with you to help take it down. We’ll break down all of White Kyurem’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon you can use against it in Pokémon Go.

All White Kyurem weaknesses in Pokémon Go

White Kyurem is a Dragon and Ice-type Pokémon. It is weak against Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon, but it is resistant against Electric, Grass, and Water-type moves. You’re better off focusing on creating a team that are Fairy, Fighting, Rock, or Steel-type Pokémon, as these have the best chances of doing damage and enduring White Kyurem’s attacks. You can use a Dragon-type, but there are several attacks that White Kyurem can use to exploit its weaknesses. Avoid them.

Knowing what attacks White Kyurem can use will also assist in creating a unique team to build against it. These are all the moves White Kyurem can use in Pokémon Go.

Ancient Power – Rock type

– Rock type Blizzard – Ice type

– Ice type Dragon Breath – Dragon type

– Dragon type Dragon Pulse – Dragon type

– Dragon type Focus Blast – Fighting type

– Fighting type Fusion Flare – Fire type

– Fire type Ice Burn – Ice type

– Ice type Ice Fang – Ice type

– Ice type Steel Wing – Steel type

Given White Kyurem’s moveset, it’s effective against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, and Rock-type Pokémon. You can still use the recommended Pokémon, but you’ll want to be careful when using Dragon or Rock types, as they have the highest chance of being defeated by White Kyurem’s overwhelming attacks.

The best Pokémon counters to White Kyurem in Pokémon Go

When creating a team to use against White Kyurem, the best Pokémon you could use against it are going to be Lucario, Metagross, and Groudon in Pokémon Go.

Lucario is an excellent choice to use against White Kyurem as a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. It has plenty of attack power, and can withstand many of White Kyurem’s attacks as a Steel type. If you need to get more power from it, you always have the option to Mega Evolve Lucario, further enhancing other Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon during the five-star raid. The best moveset to teach Lucario is the fast move Force Palm and the charged moves Aura Sphere and Close Combat.

The next Pokémon we recommend is Metagross, a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon. Although it doesn’t have the raw strength of a Fighting-type Pokémon like Lucario, it’s still a great choice given how bulky it can be during a fight, and it has plenty of attacks that are exceptionally effective against White Kyurem. It also can undergo a Mega Evolution in Pokémon Go, enhancing Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon. The best moveset to teach Metagross is the fast move Bullet Punch and the charged moves Meteor Mash and Flash Cannon.

For our final recommendation, we’re going to go with the Legendary Pokémon Groudon, a Ground-type Pokémon. Groudon has been appearing in five-star raids for several years, making it a solid choice for many to use during this raid. It also has an advanced form where you can evolve it into a Primordial Groudon, making it stronger and turning it into a Ground and Fire type. The best moveset to give Groudon is the fast move Mud Shot and the charged moves Precipice Blades and Fire Punch.

You’ll need a full team of six of Pokémon to take on White Kyurem in Pokémon Go. These are some additional choices you can consider using to add to fill out the rest of your team.

Blaziken

Dawn Wings Necrozma

Diancie

Dusk Mane Necrozma

Garchomp

Gardevoir

Heracross

Keldeo

Latios

Origin Forme Dialga

Origin Forme Palkia

Rayquaza

Salamence

Tyranitar

After defeating White Kyurem in Pokémon Go, you’ll have a chance to catch a Kyurem that knows Glaciate. There’s a chance it could be Shiny, as well. Although catching a Kyurem is a solid reward at the end, you’ll also receive 80 to 140 Blaze Fusion Energy, which you need to get a White Kyurem yourself.

