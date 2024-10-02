Pokémon GO Wild Area 2024: Fukuoka, Japan event guide

The Pokémon Go Wild Area event has finally revealed new details from trainers lucky enough to go to Fukuoka, Japan, and new Pokémon, items, and features are debuting.

It’s an exciting time to be a Pokémon Go fan. The Wild Area event offers a new style of gameplay, focusing on Electric and Poison-type Pokémon. It acts like a mini Pokémon Go Fest event with different hourly habitats and one ‘Mighty’ draw.

When does the Pokémon GO Wild Area 2024: Fukuoka take place?

Trainers, we invite you to an unexplored expanse populated by Electric- and Poison-type Pokémon—#GOWildArea!



What adventures await you in the wild?



Learn more: https://t.co/KywB6pNUPG pic.twitter.com/wOT1pN81js — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 1, 2024

Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Fukuoka takes place between Nov. 16 to 17, 2024, at Maizuru Park in Fukuoka, Japan. Both days have the same schedule:

The Morning Park Experience begins from 8am to 12pm.

The Afternoon Park Experience begins from 1pm to 5pm.

The City Experience begins from 8am to 5pm.

Tickers cost 3,100 Yen each if you buy them early or 3,500 Yen for latecomers. When you purchase a ticket, you must decide whether you want to participate in the in-park experience in the morning or afternoon.

There are additional ticket options if you want to get extra bonuses during the in-person event. These include a Raid Lover ticket for 1,900 Yen, which gives you 18 Raids Passes, 5,000 additional XP for completed raids, and more Candy. There is also an Egg-thusiast ticket for 1,9000 Yen that reduces Hatch Distance and gives 3x Hatch Stardust, XP, and Candy.

All Pokémon GO Wild Area 2024: Fukuoka in-person event bonuses

We’re excited to announce that Toxtricity, the Punk Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut during the Pokémon GO Wild Area event!



Trainers may even encounter Shiny Toxtricity, if they’re lucky. ✨ #PokemonGO #GOWildArea



Learn more:https://t.co/KywB6pNUPG pic.twitter.com/s277aAMfRj — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 2, 2024

Ticketed Pokémon GO Wild Area 2024: Fukuoka bonuses Lure Modules last for two hours Surprise Go Snapshot encounters Certain Pokémon you can evolve can know different featured attacks Increased Shiny Odds Nine free Raid Passes Special Elite Collector medal by completing habitat-themed Collection Challenges Half Egg hatching distance Special Pokémon in 10km Eggs, including the debut of Toxel 2x Candy for Catching Pokémon Up to six special trades per day and reduced Stardust costs for trades The introduction of Mighty Pokémon (XXL)

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2024: Fukuoka Biggest Features

Max Battle time. Image via Niantic

Toxtricity is making its debut at the in-person Wild Area event, and it’ll be available in both standard four-star Raids or Max Battles. There is also a chance it can appear as a Shiny in both of these battles. Its pre-evolution, Toxel, is only available to find in 10km Eggs and has a chance at being shiny too. It’s a shame that it’s not appearing in the wild or around Toxtricity raids as a wild spawn.

Mighty Pokémon, which are a new class of powerful Pokémon, also make their debut. They are larger Pokémon that are findable and have some unique characteristics:

More likely to have higher stats

More likely to be XL or XXL Pokémon

More difficult to capture

Can also be shiny.

We are also getting a new Poké Ball type with the Safari Ball! The Safari Ball offers increased chances of catching Wild Pokémon and is perfect for catching the new Mighty Pokémon type. You’ll get one per day, and it’ll disappear at the end of the day at the event.

The event is divided into two hourly Habitats, spawning different Pokémon every hour. There is an electric hour and a Poison Hour. Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga also make a return into five-star Raids for trainers who missed out on the Sinnoh event at the start of the year, and yes, they can be Shiny.

A host of Pokémon can also learn specific attacks if you evolve them during the Wild Area in-person event. These Pokémon and their attacks include:

Pokémon Featured Attack Venusaur Frenzy Plant Pidgeot Gust Poliwrath Counter Gyarados Aqua Tail Feraligatr Hydro Cannon Luxray Psychic Fangs

Lastly, there are the usual Avatar items, including a free shirt and a limited number of in-person T-shirts you can buy from a merch stand in the park for 3,700 Yen.

