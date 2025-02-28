Should you choose Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawott for It’s Not Over Yet Research in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Unova Tour event offers multiple rewards for players throughout the event, including Special and Timed Research tasks. There’s a Timed Research available where you’ll have to choose between Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawott.

Recommended Videos

The choice boils down to which Pokémon you want to encounter frequently. Your choice might vary based on your current Pokédex collection or personal preference between the three, or you could be wondering which of these three are stronger. The rewards for each path are slightly different, and it’s worthwhile knowing what you’ll get depending on your chosen route. Here’s what you need to know about whether you should use Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawott for the Tip of the Iceberg Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

Is it better to go with Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawott for It’s Not Over Yet?

There’s a Timed Research where you must choose between Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott during the Unova Tour. Image via Niantic

Between the three options, we’d recommend going with Snivy. Of these three Pokémon, Snivy’s evolved form has the most potential to be useful in Pokémon Go. Seperior, the final form for Snivy, is a regular participant of the Great and Ultra Leagues, making it an excellent Pokémon to use against other players in the Battle League.

For Tepig and Oshawott, unfortunately, these two are lackluster. They don’t offer too much use when they reach their final forms. If you’d rather avoid Snivy, Oshawott is a close second for a decent choice. However, Tepig is not worth your time as its final form, Emboar, has terrible stats and a poor moveset. You’re better off avoiding this Pokémon unless you need it to complete your Pokédex, or you want it to finish out your Shiny Pokémon collection.

There are different rewards based on which path you choose, but the differences are exceptionally small. Depending on who’s path you choose, that’ll be the Pokémon Candy you get. For example, if you choose Snivy, you get XL Candy rewards for Snivy. If you were to go with Tepig, then you’ll get XL Candy for Tepig. Those are the only differences between the paths you choose. The other rewards and tasks are all the same.

Here’s a full breakdown of every reward you’ll get regardless of what path you choose for completing It’s Not Over Yet in Pokémon Go. The same goes for the tasks you have to do to earn these rewards while working through the ticket.

10 Go Tour Stickers

Incense

Kyurem Candy

Solosis encounter

Rufflet encounter

Stardust

Volt Fusion Energy

Blaze Fusion Energy

The tasks and rewards are uniform across all choices for the Timed Research, minus the XL Candy you get for the choice you made. We recommend going with Snivy, among the choices, but any of the three are suitable for you.

You’ll want to continue working through the various tasks available for the Unova Tour. There are several opportunities for you to fight against Black Kyurem or White Kyurem, earning you Volt Fusion Energy or Blaze Fusion Energy. You’ll need to collect at least 1,000 of it to fuse your Zekrom or Reshiram with a Kyurem to get a Black or White Kyurem. These raids won’t be around for long, much like the It’s Not Over Yet research.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy