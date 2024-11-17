The best moveset for Toxtricity in Pokémon Go

When it comes to adding a new Pokémon to your roster in Pokémon Go, Toxtricity is a fantastic choice for your collection. It’s one of the rare Poison and Electric-types in the game, but you want to make sure you teach it the best moves to use.

Toxtricity has a decent moveset and stats that make it an ideal choice to use in the Great League. Although you might not want to use it elsewhere, it’s an option to consider in the more specific Poison-type cups and competitions in the Battle League. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach Toxtricity in Pokémon Go.

Toxtricity’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Toxel is a tricky Pokémon to track down and evolve into Toxtricity. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

If you’re looking to get a Toxtricity, there’s a chance you can get one from four-star raids, from Dynamax Max Out battles, or by evolving it from Toxel. The traditional route of evolving it from Toxel could be the toughest because it’s a Pokémon that only appears in 10 km eggs, which means it can be rare. You might be better off taking it on in raids. When you do catch a Toxtricity, the best moveset you can teach it in Pokémon Go is the fast move Poison Jab and the charged moves Wild Charge and Power-up Punch.

The fast move for Toxtricity is a solid choice. Poison Jab is an attack that does seven damage and gives 3.5 energy, taking two turns to use. It’s a quick attack that offers a good amount of energy, unlike Toxtricity’s other choices, Acid and Spark. Acid only does six damage and provides 2.5 energy per turn, and Spark does five damage while giving 3.5 energy. Spark and Poison Jab are the closest competitors, but Poison Jab ends up on top due to the amount of damage it can do, plus it’s a Poison-type move.

For the charged moves, there are a few more options available to you. These are all the charged moves Toxtricity can use in Pokémon Go.

Acid Spray (Poison-type)

Discharge (Electric-type)

Power-up Punch (Fighting-type)

Wild Charge (Electric-type)

The diverse moveset is great for Toxtricity, giving it a lot of flexibility during battles. Between these choices, the best attacks to go with are going to be Power-up Punch and Wild Charge. Power-up Punch is not a powerful Fighting-type move, but it’s a good buffing attack, increasing Toxtricity’s attack stat by one every time you use it—but it only does 20 damage for 35 energy. Still, the increased attack stat is nice alongside the Wild Charge Electric-type move, which does 100 damage for 45 energy, with the drawback of decreasing its defense stat by two points every time you use it.

Unfortunately, Acid Spray and Discharge are not the best options. You’re better off avoiding these for Toxtricity.

Is Toxtricity good in Pokémon Go?

Although Toxtricity is not the best Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go, it’s a solid choice in the Great League. It has a diverse moveset that utilizes Electric, Fighting, and Poison-type moves, but its two charged moves are buffing and debuffing it, giving it a stronger attack, and a lower defense. You don’t want to expect Toxtricity to remain in the fight too long, but it’s still an excellent choice to switch out for your primary choice.

Should you go Toxtricity Amped or Low Key in Pokémon Go?

Toxtricity does have two forms, where it can become Amped or Low Key. While these are two different visual forms, the stats are the same in Pokémon Go, and they also have the same movesets. You don’t have to worry about a distinct difference between a Toxtricty when it’s in its Amped or Low Key form. You can choose to grab one of each, or the one you prefer between the two.

