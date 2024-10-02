Every Raid and Max Battle in Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global

Pokémon Go’s 2024 Wild Area event is fast approaching, with exciting Raids and Max Battles on offer for all trainers participating in the festivities.

While most eyes will be on a particular pair of Galarian Pokémon that are the event’s main focus, a couple of returning Pokémon might turn heads for trainers who missed out on them at the start of the year.

There are still lots more Pokémon to potentially be revealed ahead of the event on Nov. 23 to 24, but for now, here is what trainers can look forward to over the weekend of action.

All Raids and Max Battles in Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global

Battle time. Image via Niantic

A host of Raids and Max Battles are available at Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global, with some Pokémon only appearing on certain days. Toxtricity, the flagship Pokémon of the event, is also available in both Raids and Max Battles simultaneously.

All Raids at Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global

Three Star Raids: Saturday Can it be Shiny? Three Star Raids: Sunday Can it be Shiny? Luxray Yes Venasaur Yes Scolipede Yes Electrivire Yes

Four Star Raids: Both Days Can it be Shiny? Toxtricity (Amped) Yes Toxtricity (Low Key) Yes

Five Star Raids: Both Days Can it be Shiny? Origin Forme Dialga Yes Origin Forme Palkia Yes

All Max Battles at Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global

Max Battles Can it be Shiny? Toxtricity (Amped) Yes Toxtricity (Low Key) Yes

Wild Area 2024: Global doesn’t have that many raids, but the Pokémon on offer are at least interesting. In fairness, it was never going to be able to beat Go Fest 2024: Global, when every Ultra Beast spawned at the same time alongside Necrozma.

Toxtricity is the main highlight, and the fact you can get a potential Shiny of all the forms is pretty enticing. The Max Battle Shiny is an extra bonus in the list of stuff— but there are two Pokémon fans will be happy to see back for sure.

The Five-Star Raids see the return of Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia for the first time since February 2024. These two Pokémore are special because their attacks have additional effects that work in the overworld. These are known as Adventure Effects.

Adventure Effects are activated from the Pokémon’s summary stage, and depending on which effect you want to use, Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia do different things.

By using 5,000 Stardust and five Candy from the respective Pokémon, you can use Spacial Rend on Origin Forme Palkia to increase the distance around you that wild Pokémon spawn for 10 minutes, or Roar of Time, which pauses the timers of Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces for six minutes per use.

Outside of raids, Go Wild Area has many features expected in usual in-person and global events, including habitats that rotate with new Pokemon every hour, special tasks and rewards, and more secrets yet to be revealed.

