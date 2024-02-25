How to activate Spacial Rend Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go

With Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh, Niantic rolled out new Pokémon and gameplay mechanics to spice up the game. This includes specific Adventure Effects that can be activated using Origin Forme Palkia’s signature move—Spacial Rend.

Adventure Effects are special mechanics in Pokémon Go that actively impact minute-to-minute gameplay in the game. Niantic is expanding this with two new options based on the signature moves and abilities of Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga. Each Adventure Effect is different and has a specific cost to use, both of which you should know before committing to a Legendary.

Pokémon Go Spacial Rend guide: How to use Origin Forme Palkia’s Adventure Effect

Ride the wings of space. Image via the Pokémon Company

In order to gain access to the Spacial Rend Adventure Effect, you need to have captured an Origin Forme Palkia that knows Spacial Rend. As of Feb. 25, this was only possible during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh, meaning you have to wait until the Legendary Pokémon’s alternate form returns to raids at a future date.

If you do have an Origin Former Palkia with Spacial Rend, the Adventure Effect is available right under the Pokémon’s moveset on the Summary page. Once you click the use button, you will need to spend 5,000 Stardust and five Palkia Candy to activate the effect.

Spacial Rend gives you the ability to “distort space” for 10 minutes at a time, allowing you to increase the encounter area for wild Pokémon and interaction distance for PokéStops and Gyms. You can also pay more than the base cost to stack the duration of the Adventure Effect for up to two hours at a time—with the maximum limit being 24 hours.

There is an ongoing debate if Spacial Rend or Roar of Time is better in Pokémon Go based on the Adventure Effects you can use. Both are useful for grinding specific events, however, so you can use both to your advantage.