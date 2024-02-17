A large event in Pokémon Go means some fantastic rewards are available to players, and this time around, it’s centered around Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia. These two Pokémon are making their debut during the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh and for players who participate in it.

You have a limited time to catch these two legendary Pokémon, which are different from their standard forms. Not only do they have unique appearances, but they come with distinct attacks that make them stand-out options for your roster. Catching and adding them to your collection requires you to go through a specific method, though.

Here’s what you need to know about how to get Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go.

How to catch Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go

Slightly different from their regular forms. Image via Niantic

Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia debut during the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh, a local event in Los Angeles, California, from Feb. 17 to 18. They will be available later in a Global event from Feb. 24 to 25. These two will appear in five-star raids during the event and disappear after these events end, but we can expect to see them again in five-star raids later in Pokémon Go.

Like other legendary Pokémon, beating Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in the five-star raids gives you a chance to catch them after you win. However, they only appear at specific times during the Global event. These five-star raids spawn from 11am to 12pm, and then from 3pm to 4pm local time on Feb. 24 to 25.

It would be best to conduct these raids with other Pokémon Go players to give yourself the best opportunity to catch them. These two will be formidable adversaries, and you want to bring the best Pokémon to use against them. Five-star raids require teamwork and strategy to clear.

The rewards for completing these events include these unique Pokémon learning powerful moves, with Origin Forme Dialga learning Roar of Time and Origin Forme Palkia learning Spacial Rend. They also come with Adventure Effects, which benefit you while you walk around and play Pokémon Go. The Adventure Effect for Roar of Time pauses the timers for Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces while Spacial Rend increases the encounter range for Wild Pokémon and Gym raids.

After the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event is over, expect these five-star raids to disappear, and we shouldn’t see them return to another significant event in Pokémon Go. It is important to note that both Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia can appear in their Shiny versions during this debut, making them even more desirable.

The Pokémon Go ticket version you select also affects your chances of encountering these Pokémon. You have a better chance of encountering Origin Forme Dialga if you pick the Diamond Version. For anyone who went with the Pearl Version, there’s a better chance you can encounter Origin Forme Palkia in five-star raids. These five-star raids disappear when the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event ends Feb. 25 at 6pm in your local time zone.