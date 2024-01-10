Is there a trick to evolving Clamperl in Pokémon Go?

The Hoenn region’s finest gem, Clamperl, has been on trainers’ radars lately due to its confusing evolutions. While evolving Clamperl into Huntail or Gorebyss is a straightforward process in other Pokémon games, that isn’t the case in Pokémon Go.

When a Pokémon has more than one evolution, trainers understandably wonder how they can guarantee getting their preferred one. For example, our detailed Eevee evolution guide helps players guarantee certain evolutions after the requirements. While such a guide would also be wonderful for Clamperl, the pearly Pokémon’s evolution processes depend on RNG.

Is there a way to guarantee Clamperl evolution in Pokémon Go?

No, there isn’t a trick for evolving Clamperl in Pokémon Go. There is no way to guarantee a Clamperl evolution, as the end-result depends on luck.

Once you gather 50 Clamperl Candies, you’ll have an equal chance of getting Huntail or Gorebyss.

How to evolve Clamperl into Gorebyss in Pokémon Go

Gorebyss is the cuter of the two. Image via Pokemon.com

To evolve Clamperl into Gorebyss, collect 50 Clamperl Candies in Pokémon Go. Once you have 50 Candies ready to go, choose Clamperl and use the evolve button. If you don’t luck out on your first try, it might take a couple of evolves for you to get Gorebyss, since Clamperl evolves are random.

How to evolve Clamperl into Huntail in Pokémon Go

They don’t even look alike, do they? Image via Pokemon.com

You need 50 Clamperl Candies to evolve Clamperl into Huntail. Again, the evolution is random, so you might receive Gorebyss in the process, and it could take a few tries until you evolve Clamperl into Huntail.

Which Clamperl evolution is better in Pokémon Go, Gorebyss or Huntail?

Neither Gorebyss nor Huntail are exceptional in Pokémon Go. It all comes down to personal preference. I personally prefer Gorebyss since it can learn Psychic-type moves, making it more flexible than Huntail. Ultimately, I’d like to have both of them in my collection, and I’ll continue to evolve good IV Clamperl until I have both.