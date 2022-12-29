Pokémon Go Eevee evolution guide

Whether it’s in the main series Pokémon titles, the classic anime, or side games like Pokémon Go, Eevee remains one of the most popular species among casual and hardcore fans alike. It even became the main character in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, which brings the Kanto region to Switch consoles.

This Normal-type is frequently found around cities and towns in the RPG, and its unusual genetics allow for an unprecedented ability to adapt to the environment via evolution. Eevee started with three possible evolutions in Generation I and gained five new ones over the course of the series: two in Generation II, two in Generation IV, and one in Generation VI. As of Generation IX, its evolutionary line covers nine of the 18 possible Pokémon types, missing Flying, Fighting, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Ghost, Steel, and Dragon forms.

With so many possible paths to choose from, Pokémon developers had to get creative when it comes to Eevee’s evolutions—popularly known as “Eeveelutions.” And Niantic used the tools available in Pokémon Go to do justice to those methods in the mobile title as well, meaning you have to meet special requirements to acquire some of the evolutions.

If you’re in need of a quick guide to know how to evolve Eevee into your favorite Eeveelution, this is it. There is more than one way to do it, but one of the methods is of limited use, which is by using special nicknames. Others require you to have certain items, complete certain milestones, or evolve at certain hours.

Related: What is the best Eevee evolution to use in Pokémon Go?

How to use the Eevee name trick in Pokémon Go

In Pokémon Go, there is a sort of shortcut to choose which form your Eevee will evolve into. You can do that by using certain nicknames that represent the possible evolutions. There are eight of them, one for each Eeveelution, but their use is extremely limited: you can only evolve each possible form once with this method, occasionally called the “Eevee naming trick.”

To evolve Eevee using nicknames, you must first pick which Pokémon you want it to evolve into and gather 25 Eevee Candy. You will need the same amount of Candy for any evolution you choose, so stock up. The next step is changing your Eevee’s name by opening your Pokédex, selecting the Eevee you wish to evolve, and tapping the pencil icon next to its name. Then, enter the nickname related to the evolution you’re looking for, based on the table below, and confirm the change.

All Eevee evolution nicknames

Evolution Type Nickname Vaporeon Water Rainer Jolteon Electric Sparky Flareon Fire Pyro Espeon Psychic Sakura Umbreon Dark Tamao Leafeon Grass Linnea Glaceon Ice Rea Sylveon Fairy Kira

After changing your Eevee’s name to the one you want, its silhouette should appear inside the Evolve button. Check if the silhouette is correct, and then all you need to do is tap the button to proceed with the evolution.

If you were wondering where these special nicknames come from, they are inspired by Eevee trainers from the main series games and the anime who obtained these specific evolutions.

Rainer, Sparky, and Pyro are known as the Eevee brothers and appear in episode 40 of the original anime. Rainer’s signature Pokémon is Vaporeon, Sparky’s is Jolteon, and Pyro’s is Flareon.

Sakura and Tamao, also known respectively as Sayo and Zuki, are two of the Kimono Girls from the Generation II games. Sakura owns an Espeon and Tamao owns an Umbreon.

Linnea, Rea, and Kira are three of the Eevee users from Alola in the Generation VII games. Kira takes care of the Sylveon who was once her grandmother’s, while Linnea trains a Leafeon and Rea trains a Glaceon.

How to evolve Eevee into Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

The three classic Eeveelutions—Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon—are simultaneously the simplest and hardest to get in Pokémon Go.

After acquiring 25 Eevee Candy, your Eevee is ready to evolve. And if the evolution you are looking for is either Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon, you do not need to meet any special requirements. All you need to do is click the Evolve button. But there is a catch.

If you don’t meet all of the requirements for evolving Eevee into Espeon, Umbreon, Glaceon, Leafeon, or Sylveon, a question mark should appear inside the Evolve button instead of a specific silhouette. Clicking the Evolve button, in that case, will give you a random classic evolution, which means there is no way to choose if your Eevee evolves into Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon.

This is also the only method to obtain the three of them after you’ve used up the name trick, so make sure to use it wisely.

How to evolve Eevee into Espeon and Umbreon in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

To acquire Espeon and Umbreon without using the name trick, you must first pick the Eevee you wish to evolve and make it your Buddy Pokémon. With the Eevee as your Buddy, you then need to walk 10 kilometers to unlock both of the evolutions.

After walking 10 kilometers with the Eevee of your choice as your Buddy Pokémon, the difference between evolving it into an Espeon or an Umbreon is simply when you evolve it. During the daytime, the Evolve button should show Espeon’s silhouette, meaning your Eevee will evolve into Espeon. At night, it should evolve into Umbreon. You still need 25 Eevee Candy for each evolution.

But make sure you check the silhouette before evolving, in case there is a bug in the game recognizing if it’s daytime or nighttime. That should guarantee you do not waste the work of walking 10 kilometers.

How to evolve Eevee into Glaceon and Leafeon in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

Glaceon and Leafeon are extremely simple Eeveelutions to obtain without using the name trick, but you need specific items or a lot of luck to complete the process. That is because you need to be around certain Lure Modules for these evolutions to be unlocked.

In Pokémon Go, a Lure Module is an item you attach to a PokéStop. While active, it will attract wild Pokémon to the area around that PokéStop for 30 minutes. Unlike the Incense, though, the Pokémon attracted to the area can be seen, battled, and obtained by all players, not only the one who used the item. Until May 2019, there was only one type of Lure Module, a more general one, but then Professor Willow came up with a few upgrades that attract specific types: the Magnetic, Mossy, Glacial, and Rainy Lure Modules. For these evolutions, you need two of them.

Besides attracting Bug, Grass, and Poison-type Pokémon, the Mossy Lure Module is also a requirement to evolve Eevee into Leafeon. It is a nod to the main series item Moss Rock, which is required for that evolution in those games. In Pokémon Go, all you need to do is gather 25 Eevee Candy and be around a PokéStop with a Mossy Lure Module activated. Leafeon’s silhouette should appear in the Evolve button when the requirements are met, which helps you check if the process is correct.

For Glaceon, the process is similar, but with a Glacial Lure Module instead. Based on the main series item Ice Rock, which is used in those games to evolve Eevee into Glaceon, this module attracts Ice-type and some Water-type Pokémon to a PokéStop for 30 minutes. To evolve Eevee into Glaceon in Pokémon Go, you need to gather 25 Eevee Candy and be near a PokéStop with a Glacial Lure Module activated. When its silhouette appears in the Evolve button, just tap the button to complete the process.

Both the Mossy Lure Module and the Glacial Lure Module can be acquired in the in-game Shop for 180 PokéCoins each, but you can complete the process even if you were not the one to activate the module.

How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

To evolve your Eevee into a Sylveon in Pokémon Go without using the name trick, the beginning steps are the same as the ones you use for Espeon and Umbreon. First, start by picking the Eevee you wish to evolve and making it your Buddy Pokémon.

In the main series games, the requirements to evolve Eevee into Sylveon include high friendship or high levels of affection. In Pokémon Go, this was adapted to earning Hearts with Eevee as your Buddy Pokémon: you need to earn a total of 70 Hearts after making it your Buddy.

When you’ve earned 70 Hearts and the necessary 25 Eevee Candy, the Evolve button will show Sylveon’s silhouette. Tap the Evolve button to confirm the evolution.

How to evolve Eevee in Pokémon Go — Summary

Evolution Type Name Trick Regular Evolution Vaporeon Water Rainer Simply click the Evolve button. It should show a “?” beside the word “Evolve.” The evolution is chosen randomly between Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon.

Cost: 25 Eevee Candy Jolteon Electric Sparky Simply click the Evolve button. It should show a “?” beside the word “Evolve.” The evolution is chosen randomly between Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon.

Cost: 25 Eevee Candy Flareon Fire Pyro Simply click the Evolve button. It should show a “?” beside the word “Evolve.” The evolution is chosen randomly between Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon.

Cost: 25 Eevee Candy Espeon Psychic Sakura Make the chosen Eevee your Buddy Pokémon and walk 10 kilometers with it.

After walking, evolve it during the daytime to obtain Espeon.

Cost: 25 Eevee Candy Umbreon Dark Tamao Make the chosen Eevee your Buddy Pokémon and walk 10 kilometers with it.

After walking, evolve it during the nighttime to obtain Umbreon.

Cost: 25 Eevee Candy Leafeon Grass Linnea Click the Evolve button while near a PokéStop with a Mossy Lure Module.

Cost: 25 Eevee Candy Glaceon Ice Rea Click the Evolve button while near a PokéStop with a Glacial Lure Module.

Cost: 25 Eevee Candy Sylveon Fairy Kira Make the chosen Eevee your Buddy Pokémon and earn 70 Hearts with it.

After earning the 70 Hearts, evolve it normally to obtain Sylveon.

Cost: 25 Eevee Candy

Table images via The Pokémon Company, Bulbagarden Archives (fair use).