What is Stellar Type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: What is Stellar Type?

Stellar Tera Typing gives Pokémon an awesome hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stellar Type is the 19th Pokémon type that was teased in the first trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. It is tied directly to the story of Area Zero and the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, which is the source of the Terastallization you see throughout the games.

Visually, Stellar Type is shown as an all-encompassing presence that implements floating crystal displays for each of the main 18 typings around the usual Tera Jewel atop a Pokémon’s head. That is to represent that it is all types and yet something different at the same time, which is also how it works offensively and defensively.