What is Stellar Type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

One of the biggest teases about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk was the inclusion of a 19th Pokémon type for the game’s Terastallization mechanic. Now we know that this new introduction is called the Stellar Type, and it is directly tied to Terapagos.
Once you complete the bulk of content at the Blueberry Academy, you will return to Area Zero for another expedition. This time, Briar will have her own log book, compiling information about this new area called the “Underdepths,” based on some of Heath’s original discoveries regarding it and Terapagos—leading to more information about the Stellar Type being revealed to you.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: What is Stellar Type?
Stellar Type is the 19th Pokémon type that was teased in the first trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. It is tied directly to the story of Area Zero and the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, which is the source of the Terastallization you see throughout the games.
Visually, Stellar Type is shown as an all-encompassing presence that implements floating crystal displays for each of the main 18 typings around the usual Tera Jewel atop a Pokémon’s head. That is to represent that it is all types and yet something different at the same time, which is also how it works offensively and defensively.
How does Stellar Type work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?
The Stellar Type is not a normal Pokémon typing. Rather, it is exclusive to Terastallization and does not happen naturally. That is because it’s something that is inherently tied to every other typing while still remaining unique to itself.
When a Pokémon Terastallizes using the Stellar Type, which every Pokémon can do, it becomes something strange. Stellar Type is not weak or strong against any other typing, but it does boost attacks of all types with its inherent 1.5x Tera bonus. That bonus only applies to a move of each type once per battle, so if you use a Fire-type attack, it will get the Tera Boost from being Stellar Type but using it a second time will not result in the same bonus. This limitation is removed in Tera Raids, however.
It is still unclear whether taking a hit from a Pokémon while Terastallized with the Stellar type means you will take neutral damage from all hits. Tera Blast does work differently with this typing though, as it will always be supereffective on a Terastallized Pokémon, but will lower the user’s Attack and Special Attack upon usage.