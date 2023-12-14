How to catch Terapagos in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

One of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk’s main attractions is the new Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, which has a special tie to the game’s lore and Terastallization mechanic. To finally learn more about Area Zero and everything regarding this mysterious Pokémon, you will need to catch Terapagos on another expedition.

Because Terapagos is such a unique Pokémon, you will need to finish the bulk of The Indigo Disk’s story before unwrapping its mysteries.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: How to get Terapagos

After clearing the Elite Four and bonus battles at Blueberry Academy, you will be tasked with returning to Area Zero with some of the characters you have met playing through the DLC. This is still technically part of the main story, so you don’t need to complete any additional side objectives before heading over.

Glimmora is one of the Pokémon you will face. Screenshot via Dot Esports

As you head into the Underdepths of Area Zero described by Briar’s book, you will discover more about Terapagos and what it is doing there. You will have to finish several Tera Battles as you progress through this new zone before you get to actually meet Terapagos, which is when Kieran pulls a fast one on you and catches it with a Master Ball as payback for you catching Ogrepon.

You get help during your raid. Screenshot via Dot Esports

He tries to get the Legendary to use its power, however, it instead breaks out of the Master Ball and you have to battle it to stop its now active Terastallization from causing more chaos—for more lore reasons. It is very similar to the Eternatus fight from Sword and Shield.

Once you finish the Tera Raid, you can catch Terapagos in any Poké Ball you want and it will remain with you. It also gives you the bonus of never having to recharge your Tera Orb again after using it in a battle!