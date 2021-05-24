Is there an Eevee evolution name trick for Sylveon in Pokémon Go?

The second part of Pokémon Go’s Luminous Legends Y event is starting to roll out in various countries, which means Sylveon is finally going to be available for players to obtain.

We already knew that Sylveon’s evolution method would be a mix of the one used to evolve Eevee into Espeon and Umbreon, requiring players to have their Eevee set as their Buddy to meet the requirements. But now, we have some additional specifics regarding the name trick many players were speculating about.

The previously discovered nickname “Kira” does actually work the way many expected it to, allowing players to instantly get a Sylveon without needing to get any Buddy hearts with the Normal-type.

All you need to do is find the Eevee you want to evolve in your collection, rename it to Kira, and the Sylveon silhouette should appear in the evolve slot. You’ll still need 25 Eevee Candy to get the job done, but this will keep you from having to go through the traditional method of evolving it after getting it to 70 Buddy Hearts as an Eevee.

This name trick option has been used with every other Eeveelution in Pokémon Go. And now, the Eeveelution line is up to date.