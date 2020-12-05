How to get Sylveon in Pokémon Go

With all of Kalos’ Pokémon slowly rolling out into Pokémon Go as part of the Go Beyond update and Kalos Celebration event, players are already wondering how to get the final Eevee evolution that wasn’t already in the game.

Sylveon is the only Eeveeloution that had been added into the Pokémon franchise since the fourth generation games, and it should be coming to Pokémon Go soon.

Currently, there is no way to obtain Sylveon in the mobile game, as Kalos Pokémon have just started becoming available. It is very likely that Niantic will hold the Fairy-type evolution of Eevee for a special event or a later release that will drum up another wave of excitement since a lot of people are fans of the entire Eevee line.

Just like with Espeon and Umbreon in the main series, Eevee typically evolves into Sylveon when it has a high enough friendship, but unlike the other two, it doesn’t need to evolve at a specific time of day. Instead, you simply need to max out its friendship and level it up while it knows a Fairy-type move.

This evolution method will likely be very different in Pokémon Go, but Niantic has found ways to make each of the unique Eeveeloutions obtainable, whether it be through random values, using items, walking with them as your Buddy, or simply nicknaming them something specific.

There is still no exact date for when Sylveon will be added to Pokémon Go, but as Kalos Pokémon continue being released, it should be coming fairly soon.