Yveltal, Sylveon, and more to appear in Pokémon Go’s Luminous Legends Y event

An event so dark it had to be split into two parts.

We knew it was coming, but Niantic has officially unveiled the Luminous Legends Y event, which will include the Pokémon Go debut for Yveltal and Sylveon.

Unlike the previous Luminous Legends X event, Luminous Legends Y will be split into two parts that will focus on drastically different elements.

Part one will focus on Team Go Rocket’s efforts to try and capture Yveltal, marking an increase in Dark-type Pokémon spawns and Shadow Pokémon being a focus. The second part will swap the focus back to Fairy-type Pokémon.

Starting with part one from May 18 to 24, players will encounter Yveltal for the first time in five-star raids. Pancham will also be hatching from Strange Eggs, though it’s already making its Pokémon Go debut starting on May 11 thanks to players completing the Fairy-type Catch Challenge.

Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino will also be hatching from those Strange Eggs. Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin will be featured in the seven-kilometer egg pool during the event.

Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will continue to appear more frequently in the wild during the Luminous Legends Y event. Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth will be joining Yveltal in the event raid pool, too.

If you manage to complete the Team Go Rocket Timed Research or AR Mapping tasks that will go live at the start of the event, you’ll be able to encounter another Dark-type, Galarian Zigzagoon. Other event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Dark-type Pokémon, including Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more.

Another global challenge similar to that of the Fairy-type Catch Challenge will be going live on May 15 that will task players with defeating 25 million Go Rocket Grunts. If the task is completed before the end-of-day on May 23, players will receive the following bonuses from May 25 to 31:

Triple capture XP

Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon spawns

Galarian Zigzagoon appearing in one-star raids

Part two will run from May 25 to 31 and feature Sylveon appearing in the game for the first time, finally completing the Eevee evolution line. And Fairy-types like Eevee, Ralts, Spritzee, Swirlix, and more will be appearing more often in the wild, alongside some of the Dark-type Pokémon featured in part one.

Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Azurill, Spritzee, and Swirlix will take over the seven-kilometer egg pool, while several Eeveelutions like Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, and Umbreon will be appearing in three-star raids. Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Eevee and some of its evolutions, too.

Sylveon-inspired avatar items will be released in the in-game shop as well, so make sure you pick them up before they disappear.