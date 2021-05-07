Pokémon Go Fairy-type Catch Challenge is done, bonuses to go live on May 11

More than 500 million Fairy-types were captured to make this happen.

Players have completed the Pokémon Go Fairy-type Catch Challenge with two days to spare.

Originally, Niantic tasked players with capturing 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon before the challenge ended on May 9. But after just two days, the challenge was halfway done. And a day later, it was 90-percent completed.

🧚 Fairy-type Pokémon challenge update! 🧚



Trainers, we’re pleased to announce that you’ve caught enough Fairy-type Pokémon to complete the challenge! There’s really no limit to what y’all can do when you work together! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dlKW9LchQ8 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 7, 2021

Because the goal was successfully reached, players will be rewarded with triple capture XP, Pancham making its Pokémon Go debut in raids, and shiny Galarian Ponyta appearing in the game for the first time. Those rewards will go live on May 11 at 10am local time and last until May 17 at 8pm local time.

The bonuses will coincide with the second half of the Luminous Legends X event, which focuses partially on Fairy-type Pokémon like Spritzee, Swirlix, and Xerneas and concludes on May 17.

Pancham actually would have been appearing during the next Pokémon Go event, Luminous Legends Y, which will focus on some Dark-types like Yveltal. It will now be popping up in raids a bit early along with shiny Galarian Ponyta.