Spacial Rend vs. Roar of Time: What’s better in Pokemon Go?

Whether you learned about these moves from previous Pokémon games or were introduced to them in Pokémon Go thanks to their Go Tour: Adventure Effects, Spacial Rend and Roar of Time are powerful tools for Legendary Pokémon. But which move should you pick if given the option?

Recommended Videos

There are two important elements you need to keep in mind when making a selection between Palkia’s signature move, Spacial Rend, or Dialga’s ultimate attack, Roar of Time. Both are powerful options in battle and have gameplay effects you can use to enhance your Pokémon Go experience—for the right cost. Here is a full breakdown of both moves, their strengths, and tips on why you should pick each.

Should you pick Spacial Rend or Roar of Time in Pokémon Go?

You have two powerful options. Image via Niantic

While Spacial Rend and Roar of Time are exclusive moves known only by Palkia and Dialga respectively, you don’t need to limit yourself to just one—at least when it comes to having a Pokémon that knows them.

You can catch a Dialga and Palkia that know their signature moves in special raids, most recently during Go Tour: Sinnoh. The only limitation you have when using these moves revolves around their Adventure Effects, as you can only have one active at a time since they actually impact the live gameplay of Pokémon Go.

Here are the basic differences between the two compared directly so you know exactly what you are getting into. Just remember, at least during Go Tour: Sinnoh, you can almost guarantee an encounter with an Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia that knows its signature move if you pick the right path for the event’s Special Research.

Spacial Rend vs. Roar of Time: Pokémon Go Adventure Effects compared and explained

Spacial Rend Roar of Time Cost: 5,000 Stardust and five Palkia Candy Cost: 5,000 Stardust and five Dialga Candy Effect: Distorts space for 10 minutes to increase the encounter area for wild Pokémon. Effect: Distorts time for six minutes, allowing players to pause timers on items like Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces. Can be stacked for two hours at a time, up to 24 hours, using more Stardust and Palkia Candy. Can be stacked for two hours at a time, up to 24 hours, using more Stardust and Dialga Candy. Trainer Battle: 95 Power Dragon-type Charged Attack Trainer Battle: 150 Power Dragon-type Charged Attack Gym and Raid Battles: 160 Power Dragon-type Charged Attack Gym and Raid Battles: 160 Power Dragon-type Charged Attack

Going off this info, each move has its benefits. But here is the case picking either Roar of Time or Spacial Rend over the other.

Is Spacial Rend better in Pokémon Go?

Video via Niantic

Spacial Rend is the move you should pick if you are trying to make the most out of encounter-specific events or doing something like Shiny hunting.

Extended encounter range is useful in more general terms because it helps you find more Pokémon without needing to work as hard. For events like Community Day, this will let you grab more encounters during the limited time frame as you spam Poké Balls—and that also makes it more likely you will find a Shiny since you will go through more unique encounters. It might also provide relief for rural players who struggle to find encounters in certain areas around where they live.

In battle, Palkia’s Dragon/Water typing gives it an edge over Dialga when it comes to usefulness in type matchups but Spacial Rend deals less damage than Roar of Time. That is a trade-off you will need to deal with when making a moveset because the damage downgrade from something like Draco Meteor allows you to put more pressure on shields.

Is Roar of Time better in Pokémon Go

Video via Niantic

Roar of Time is the ultimate grinding tool if you are good at planning out when to use items like Lucky Eggs and Incense to boost the XP or Stardust you get. If you time things out properly, you can extend your Lucky Egg evolution extravaganzas or Stardust grinds for two hours at a time, making it easier than ever to things done without using multiple items.

This is also a great chance to extend Daily Adventure Incense easily, allowing you to hunt for rare encounters featured within the daily mechanic. If you have failed to catch the Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, or Galarian Moltres, this Adventure Effect might become your new best friend as you continue to track them down.

Dialga might be a bit more situational in battles but Roar of Time is an upgrade to any moveset you can assign the Dragon/Steel-type. It punches a hole into pretty much anything you put in front of it as you tank hits in return.

Verdict: Spacial Rend is better if you are hunting for more encounters and Roar of Time provides more utility if you are ready to grind XP or want to take advantage of items like Incense. They provide comparable benefits in battle, so your decision can be based entirely on the Adventure Effects or which Dragon-type Legendary you prefer.