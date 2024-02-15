Category:
All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research tasks and rewards

Just like 2006 with a 2022 twist.
Published: Feb 14, 2024 10:43 pm
Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is here, with the 2024 version of this event bringing several changes to the content on offer. That includes a set of Special Research where you need to pick between following paths based on Gen IV’s Diamond or Pearl version.

As Pokémon Go Tour events continue to evolve, Niantic has changed what version exclusive content is available through the Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research. This is available for all players from Feb. 15 to 25, as it ties into Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global. Depending on which version you pick you will get different rewards and bonuses, along with locking in an important encounter with Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia

Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research guide: All version exclusive tasks, rewards, and bonuses

Just like with most split path Special Research, Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh has an opening page that remains the same before giving you the choice between Diamond and Pearl badges that contain different featured content. 

You should look into the different content available if you pick Diamond or Pearl version with this Special Research because it will impact certain elements of gameplay during Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 24 and 25.

Full Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh tasks and rewards page one

  • Catch a Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region
    • 10 Pokémon Go Tour Stickers

Total Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, and a Bidoof encounter

Full Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh pick your version and bonuses

  • Choose Diamond version
    • Any Origin Forme Dialga captured during the event knows Roar of Time. 
    • Adventure Effect duration for Roar of Time is doubled. 
    • Dialga Candy available in Special Research rewards. 
  • Choose Pearl version
    • Any Origin Forme Palkia captured during the event knows Spacial Rend. 
    • Adventure Effect duration for Spacial Rend is doubled. 
    • Palkia Candy available in Special Research rewards. 

Full Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Diamond tasks and rewards page two

  • Feed your Buddy
    • 10 Larvitar Candy
  • Feed your Buddy
    • 100 Mega Tyranitar Energy

Total Rewards: Diamond Badge, three Dialga Candy, and a Larvitar encounter

Full Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Diamond tasks and rewards page three

  • Catch a Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region
    • 10 Bidoof Candy

Total Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, and a Bidoof encounter

Full Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Palkia tasks and rewards page two

  • Feed your Buddy
    • 10 Bagon Candy
  • Feed your Buddy
    • 100 Mega Salamence Energy

Total Rewards: Pearl Badge, three Palkia Candy, and a Bagon encounter

Full Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Palkia tasks and rewards page three

  • Catch a Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region
    • 10 Bidoof Candy

Total Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, and a Bidoof encounter

This should be the only version exclusive content for Go Tour: Sinnoh but be sure to keep up with the event times so you know when some of the bonuses will go live.

