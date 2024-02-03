Pokémon Go events February 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times

February is a big month for Pokémon Go, and not only because it marks the end of the Season of Timeless Travels. You have plenty of content to finish up before the next season begins, which means you should keep up with the February 2024 event schedule.

Starting with Community Day Chansey and ending with Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global, February is packed with Pokémon debuts and events to experience, includes Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia appearing during Go Tour, Sinnoh with brand new gameplay features tied to their appearance, along with Elite Raids featuring Enamorus (Incarnate) gliding into the game, and much more. But all of this is just for a limited time.

Pokémon Go event guide February 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times

Pokémon Go has weekly events, ranging from Community Day to Raid Day to weeklong events. This rotating content tends to focus on one core theme and introduce a previously unreleased Pokémon or Shiny variant to the game. You just need to keep track of which event is running at what time so you can make the most of its featured content.

Know your start and end times! Every Pokémon Go event has different start and end times depending on your local time zone. Niantic tends to refer to event times using local time instead of any specific time zone, unless an event has an in-person element.

Community Day: Chansey Start: Feb. 4 at 2pm local time End: Feb. 4 at 5pm local time

Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed Start: Feb. 5 at 10am local time End: Feb. 11 at 8pm local time

Go Battle Day: February Start: Feb. 10 at 12am local time End: Feb. 10 at 11:59pm local time

Raid Day: Hisuian Decidueye Start: Feb. 11 at 2pm local time End: Feb. 11 at 5pm local time

Carnival of Love Start: Feb. 13 at 10am local time End: Feb. 15 at 8pm local time

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles Start: Feb. 16 in Los Angeles End: Feb. 18 in Los Angeles

Road to Sinnoh Start: Feb. 19 at 10am local time End: Feb. 23 at 8pm local time

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global Start: Feb. 24 and 25 at 10am local time Ends: Feb. 24 and 25 at 6pm local time



Along with the rotating event schedule, Pokémon Go also changes what content is available in raids and other areas each month.