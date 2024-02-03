Pokémon Go events February 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times

February is a big month for Pokémon Go, and not only because it marks the end of the Season of Timeless Travels. You have plenty of content to finish up before the next season begins, which means you should keep up with the February 2024 event schedule.
Starting with Community Day Chansey and ending with Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global, February is packed with Pokémon debuts and events to experience, includes Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia appearing during Go Tour, Sinnoh with brand new gameplay features tied to their appearance, along with Elite Raids featuring Enamorus (Incarnate) gliding into the game, and much more. But all of this is just for a limited time.
Pokémon Go event guide February 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times
Pokémon Go has weekly events, ranging from Community Day to Raid Day to weeklong events. This rotating content tends to focus on one core theme and introduce a previously unreleased Pokémon or Shiny variant to the game. You just need to keep track of which event is running at what time so you can make the most of its featured content.
Every Pokémon Go event has different start and end times depending on your local time zone. Niantic tends to refer to event times using local time instead of any specific time zone, unless an event has an in-person element.
- Community Day: Chansey
- Start: Feb. 4 at 2pm local time
- End: Feb. 4 at 5pm local time
- Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed
- Start: Feb. 5 at 10am local time
- End: Feb. 11 at 8pm local time
- Go Battle Day: February
- Start: Feb. 10 at 12am local time
- End: Feb. 10 at 11:59pm local time
- Raid Day: Hisuian Decidueye
- Start: Feb. 11 at 2pm local time
- End: Feb. 11 at 5pm local time
- Carnival of Love
- Start: Feb. 13 at 10am local time
- End: Feb. 15 at 8pm local time
- Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles
- Start: Feb. 16 in Los Angeles
- End: Feb. 18 in Los Angeles
- Road to Sinnoh
- Start: Feb. 19 at 10am local time
- End: Feb. 23 at 8pm local time
- Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global
- Start: Feb. 24 and 25 at 10am local time
- Ends: Feb. 24 and 25 at 6pm local time
Along with the rotating event schedule, Pokémon Go also changes what content is available in raids and other areas each month.