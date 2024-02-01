Shiny Oricorio soars into Pokémon Go with Carnival of Love event

The 2024 calendar places two holidays, both vastly different in nature, in close proximity this February, leading Niantic to bring a combined celebration to Pokémon Go—featuring a Pokémon that compliments both holidays equally.

Niantic provided full details today regarding Pokémon Go’s upcoming “Celebration of Love” event, which is set to take place from Feb. 13 at 10am local time to Feb. 15 at 8pm local time. Since the event combines both the celebrations of Carnival and Valentine’s Day, an abundance of Pokémon that are both cute and lively will be making an appearance throughout its duration, with a new Shiny debuting as well.

Spinda only appears during certain events within Pokémon Go. Image via The Pokémon Company

The Celebration of Love will focus heavily on Oricorio and its four distinct forms, all of which will be available in the wild and, for the first time in the mobile title, will be obtainable in their Shiny forms. Players will also be able to change their Furfrou into its Heart Trim, which can be done by accessing its information screen and selecting the “Change Form” option.

Candy XL will appear aplenty within this event for both walking alongside your buddy Pokémon, as well as two being guaranteed for evolving any Pokémon, making this event a great time to farm the candies that can allow any Pokémon to exceed their standard limits. For players in Brazil, the entire event duration will also feature double catch experience, though this will not be available elsewhere.

Encounters in the overworld will primarily feature Snubbul, Skitty, Luvdisc, Flabébé (in its Red, Blue, and Yellow Flower colors), Furfrou, all forms of Oricorio, Stufful, and Quaxly, with Roselia and White and Orange Flower Flabébé appearing rarely. A new Collection Challenge will require players to catch a number of these Pokémon for a chance to catch a Roserade, while paid Timed Research will greet players with Spinda encounters.

Following the conclusion of the event, Oricorio will continue to be able to be encountered in its Shiny colorations, though its forms will return to their region-exclusivity, making it important for collectors to take advantage of their appearance during this short period. Players can then look forward to a multitude of celebrations of the Sinnoh region, leading up to Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh on Feb. 24.