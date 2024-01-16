Pokémon Go players demand price drop for new Origin Palkia, Dialga Adventure features

Pokémon Go will soon be adding Origin forms of Palkia and Dialga to the game along with their special adventure powers, but players aren’t happy about the cost.

The new forms will arrive in February, with Origin Forme Dialga boasting the powerful ability Roar of Time, while Origin Palkia boasts Spacial Rend. These two powers cost five candies and 5,000 Stardust to use, which wouldn’t be such a big problem for players if they weren’t capped to small timeframes. Roar of Time is only active for six minutes while Spacial Rend lasts slightly longer at 10. These timers are exactly why some players say they’ll be waiting for the cost to drop.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Sometimes power isn’t worth the cost. Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go trainers discussed the new powers on Jan. 15, ultimately concluding that they are just too costly to use right now. Roar of Time will pause the timers on items like Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces, so it’s quite a handy move. Similarly, Spacial Rend will increase the wild Pokémon encounter distance allowing you to catch Pokémon at a greater distance.

While these are two useful abilities, many trainers believe that it’s just not worth the current cost. One Redditor said they don’t plan on using the moves at all should they stay at this price while others said they’d only be using it where research requires.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Other Pokémon Go players noted that when Mega-evolutions were first introduced to the game they too had unreasonable costs attached, but over time this was lowered as the devs made adjustments to get players using them more. The hope here is that a similar thing will happen with these new Adventure Effects.

Of course, Niantic hasn’t shared any news that they’ll be changing the cost anytime soon so we’d expect it will be staying this high, at least for a while. In the meantime, we suggest stocking up on those candies when you can in case you need to use these powers in a pinch.