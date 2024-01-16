Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go players demand price drop for new Origin Palkia, Dialga Adventure features

Ultimate power, but at what cost.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 15, 2024 08:23 pm
|
Updated: Jan 15, 2024 08:30 pm
A player traveling with Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga.
Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go will soon be adding Origin forms of Palkia and Dialga to the game along with their special adventure powers, but players aren’t happy about the cost.

The new forms will arrive in February, with Origin Forme Dialga boasting the powerful ability Roar of Time, while Origin Palkia boasts Spacial Rend. These two powers cost five candies and 5,000 Stardust to use, which wouldn’t be such a big problem for players if they weren’t capped to small timeframes. Roar of Time is only active for six minutes while Spacial Rend lasts slightly longer at 10. These timers are exactly why some players say they’ll be waiting for the cost to drop.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga floating in space.
Sometimes power isn’t worth the cost. Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go trainers discussed the new powers on Jan. 15, ultimately concluding that they are just too costly to use right now. Roar of Time will pause the timers on items like Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces, so it’s quite a handy move. Similarly, Spacial Rend will increase the wild Pokémon encounter distance allowing you to catch Pokémon at a greater distance.

While these are two useful abilities, many trainers believe that it’s just not worth the current cost. One Redditor said they don’t plan on using the moves at all should they stay at this price while others said they’d only be using it where research requires.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Other Pokémon Go players noted that when Mega-evolutions were first introduced to the game they too had unreasonable costs attached, but over time this was lowered as the devs made adjustments to get players using them more. The hope here is that a similar thing will happen with these new Adventure Effects.

Of course, Niantic hasn’t shared any news that they’ll be changing the cost anytime soon so we’d expect it will be staying this high, at least for a while. In the meantime, we suggest stocking up on those candies when you can in case you need to use these powers in a pinch.

related content

Read Article When is Pokémon Day 2024?
Logo for Pokémon Day featuring a cheerful Pikachu above a blue banner with Pokéball designs and the text Pokémon DAY in bold letters.

When is Pokémon Day 2024?

Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 15, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (January 2024)

All promo codes for Pokémon Go (January 2024)

Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 15, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go level requirements
Hisuian Typhlosion standing on a grassy hill in Pokemon Go.

All Pokémon Go level requirements

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 14, 2024
Read Article How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
A screenshot of Galarian Slowking just after evolving in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 14, 2024
Read Article How to make a Super-Spicy Sandwich and clear Crispin’s Elite Trial in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Crispin Pokémon SV with Magmortar

How to make a Super-Spicy Sandwich and clear Crispin’s Elite Trial in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway and others Jan 14, 2024

Related Content

Read Article When is Pokémon Day 2024?
Logo for Pokémon Day featuring a cheerful Pikachu above a blue banner with Pokéball designs and the text Pokémon DAY in bold letters.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon

When is Pokémon Day 2024?

Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 15, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (January 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon

All promo codes for Pokémon Go (January 2024)

Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 15, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go level requirements
Hisuian Typhlosion standing on a grassy hill in Pokemon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon

All Pokémon Go level requirements

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 14, 2024
Read Article How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
A screenshot of Galarian Slowking just after evolving in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon

How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 14, 2024
Read Article How to make a Super-Spicy Sandwich and clear Crispin’s Elite Trial in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Crispin Pokémon SV with Magmortar
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon

How to make a Super-Spicy Sandwich and clear Crispin’s Elite Trial in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway and others Jan 14, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com