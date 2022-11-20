How to access your PC boxes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If this is your first time playing a Nintendo Switch Pokémon game, chances are you aren’t used to the new box mechanic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that stores your Pokémon in a different place to the usual PC in the Pokémon Center.

With new entries in the series, the PC box has become easier to use but for older players playing a new game for the first time, where it might be could be a big confusing.

Don’t panic though, as we are here to guide you through the early game to explain exactly where to find your PC boxes, how it works, and where your favorite Pokémon are hiding so you can add them to your team.

How to open your PC box in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To open your PC box, you first need to progress through the story until you come to Poco Park and are able to catch Pokémon.

From there, all you need to do is press the X button to bring up the main menu and the boxes menu option should be there for you. Clicking on it will open your PC box which stores all the Pokémon that you have caught so far.

You are then free to switch out your party, move them around, or do what you want before exiting back to the game from the main menu.