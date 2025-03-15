‘Good night sweet prince’: Pokémon TCG players mourn the loss of the game-changing cards rotating out in April

With Standard rotation just around the corner, Pokémon TCG players are mourning the losses of heavy-hitting cards from their favorite decks.

It’s set to be a busy couple of weeks for Pokémon Trading Card Game players, with plenty of new cards to pick up and the next rotation just around the corner.

Cards with the “F” Regulation Mark will switch out on April 11, with Pokémon TCG Live players getting to dip into the fresh rotation a little earlier on March 27. The rotation period is always a blend of excitement and confusion, and players are already mourning the loss of their favorite cards.

The topic of which cards would be the biggest losses popped up in a fan discussion, with players sharing their favorite gems and lamenting the removal of key cards like Forest Seal Stone, Archeops, and—most notably—the beloved Radiant Greninja.

The Radiant series of cards had an immense impact on the PTCG competitive scene, with Radiant Greninja hopping into several top deck lists thanks to the draw power from the Concealed Cards Ability and the sniping potential from Moonlight Shuriken. It’s a multi-purpose card that many players have successfully built into their lists.

One player posted a snap of Radiant Greninja, asking whether the community was ready to agree that it was the “most broken card in the whole block.” Others jumped in with their own nominations for the title, highlighting the strongest cards on the chopping block for rotation.

Another PTCG fan agreed with Radiant Greninja being undeniably broken, saying that the card was incredibly useful, a solid sniper, and a key component of a wide variety of decks. They noted that the card would be sorely missed, solemnly adding, “Good night sweet prince.”

One reader reminisced on how Radiant Greninja had impacted their experiences with the Pokémon TCG, saying that they’d joined the community when Astral Radiance dropped and that the card had inspired them to play. They added that they now regularly travel to Regionals as competitors.

Other cards were thrown into the mix alongside Radiant Greninja. Some highlighted how powerful Forest Seal Stone was, arguing that it gave Radiant Greninja a run for its money, with one person admitting, “It’s between him and Forest Seal Stone for sure.”

The PokéStop Stadium popped up a few times as a top pick for rotation losses too, with one player declaring that it was the “best Stadium ever printed.”

While the title of “biggest loss” for this upcoming rotation will depend on which deck you favor in Standard tournament settings, it’s hard to deny that April 11 will be an exciting—if turbulent—day to be a Pokémon TCG player.

To help you hit the ground running, check out our summary of the most influential cards that’ll be rotating out this April and start finding new options for your deck. Testing in Pokémon TCG Live will be available on March 27, so you’ll be able to see what works as a replacement shortly.

