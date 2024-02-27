Pokémon Legends: Z-A coming 2025, features return to Kalos and Mega Evolution

The next main series Pokémon game has officially been announced during Pokémon Day 2024, and in a shocking twist, it is not Unova-related. Instead, Kalos is getting the spotlight with Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

The reveal trailer, released on Feb. 27, centered entirely around Pokémon from the Kalos region as Pikachu runs around Lumiose City, hinting that this will not be set in the past like Legends: Arceus. If that is the case, it might end up acting as a direct sequel to X and Y, meaning the long-rumored third version, Pokémon Z, lives on in the form of Legends: Z-A.

Image via The Pokemon Company

According to The Pokémon Company, this is an “ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series” and will focus on Lumiose City being reworked into a place belonging to “both people and Pokémon.” That has hints of Black and White’s core plot as well, which could lead to some crossover.

Legends: Arceus was released in January 2022 and was met with high praise for taking the Pokémon franchise in a new direction. Legends: Z-A now confirms The Pokémon Company and Game Freak plan to continue this approach to its games alongside other projects that should be revealed later.

The game will launch in 2025, though no solid date has been shared. As of now, this also means no main series Pokémon title will be launching this year, though we are getting a brand new Pokémon TCG mobile game that features a brand new format and way to collect cards.