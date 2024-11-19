Pokémon Go’s Max Out Finale’s packed final event introduces Galarian Corsola

The final event for Pokémon Go’s Max Out season has arrived, and it’s filled to the brim with potential raids and wild Pokémon for players to grab. Not only do players have a lot of returning opportunities for catching their favorites from the Galar region, it also introduces Galarian Corsola.

Recommended Videos

Galarian Corsola is the big surprise Niantic is bringing to players to close out the Max Out season. Players can track them down for a limited time, but it will be challenging during the Max Out Finale event. There will also be plenty of Galarian Pokémon and several raiding opportunities. If you missed out on any raids through the past two months, now’s a great time to jump in with your friends and work together in Pokémon Go. The event goes from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

Galarian Corsola makes it debut, and it comes with its Shiny version. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

With Galarian Corsola’s debut, players can catch this Pokémon by hatching 7km eggs. You can get these eggs by exchanging gifts with friends, but you’ll need room in your egg backpack to get them. Hatching as many as you have before the event would be a good idea, and then start your day by exchanging gifts with everyone on your friend’s list.

It won’t guarantee getting a Galarian Corsola, especially because getting a specific Pokémon from hatching eggs is challenging. Thankfully for players, there’s a chance to encounter the Shiny version, and the Max Out Finale event halves all egg distance requirements, making it easier to hatch them. Still, expect other Galarian Pokémon to hatch from these eggs, making it difficult to get Galarian Corsola.

The big five-star raids that are repeating from previous events during the Max Out season bring Zacian and Zamazenta back, with a chance to catch their Shiny versions. If you could not encounter a Shiny version in previous events, now’s your chance to change that. Plus, Regieleki and Regidrago are returning to raids, and they will be five-star encounters, which means you can use Remote Raid Passes to invite players to assist you.

There will also be a Paid Timed research you can grab for $5 or the equivalent pricing tier from your local currency during the event. The Paid Timed research has increased chances to encounter event-themed Pokémon, such as Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Skwovet, Wooloo, Falinks, and Hatenna. There are also Collection Challenges and other exclusive Field Research tasks you can get and complete during the event, but they disappear after the Max Out Finale event finishes on Dec. 1 in Pokémon Go.

Make sure to gather your friends to complete the five-star raids, and continue exchanging gifts for a chance to catch Galarian Corsola or any other Galarian Pokémon you’re aiming to add to your collection. We expect to hear more details close to the end of November regarding the next season and what Niantic has in store for us for the end of 2024 as we enter 2025.

Check out the full details of the Max Out Finale event on the Pokémon Go blog.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy