Niantic releases new Pokémon for Pokémon Go fairly frequently, though seeing Legendary or Mythical Pokémon is a bit rarer. With the start of Pokémon Go Season 10, Regidrago is making its first appearance, though players might have a hard time getting one of the newest additions to the Regi family.

The Dragon-type Regi was initially introduced as part of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra expansion alongside its Electric-type counterpart Regieleki. Both will be available to Pokémon Go players as part of the Rising Heroes season of content, and beyond when they return again in the future.

Despite being made available, Regidrago will start as a heavily-limited encounter, with players only having a few hours to attempt to catch one as Niantic reintroduces Elite Raids to the game. Here is how to get Regidrago in Pokémon Go.

How to catch Regidrago in Pokémon Go

Elite Raids are very controversial in the Pokémon Go community, as they essentially work as limited-time five-star raids that are slightly more challenging and are only available at very specific times. On top of that, players can only participate in Elite Raids in person, meaning you can’t invite anyone to help out using Remote Raid features.

For its first appearance, Regidrago is the sole focus of Elite Raids on March 11, 2023. It will have three distinct spawn times between 11am and 5pm local time on that date: 11am, 2pm, and 5pm.

Because Elite Raids are special, you can tell where Regidrago will spawn by looking for the red egg sitting atop select Gyms. Each raid takes 24 hours to spawn and will only be available to challenge for 30 minutes—making it extremely time-sensitive.

Outside of Elite Raids, it is not currently possible to catch a Regidrago. So if you want one, you better get a raiding party together and hunt down your target while it is available.