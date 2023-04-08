When does the Regieleki Elite Raid start and end in Pokémon Go

The Electric-type Regi, Regieleki, is officially making its debut in Pokémon Go. Alongside Regidrago, all eyes will be on Regieleki with the huge Elite Raids happening this season. For the first time ever in Pokémon Go, players will have the opportunity to challenge the Regieleki Elite Raids and catch the Legendary Electric type.

Regieleki is, of course, one of the Legendary titans. First introduced in Gen III, the Legendary titans have since expanded from the trio of Regice, Registeel, and Regirock to also include Regidrago, Regieleki, and their leader, Regigigas.

Because of its Legendary status and first-time appearance in Pokémon Go, the Regieleki Elite Raids have players waiting in anticipation for the event to start. Elite Raids such as this one must be challenged in person (without a Remote Raid Pass) and will only be around for a limited time, so make sure you know when the event is happening. Otherwise, you might miss out on your first chance to catch Regieleki.

When is the Regieleki Elite Raid event in Pokémon Go?

The highly anticipated Regieleki Elite Raids will be happening on one day only—Sunday, April 9, 2023. See below for the specific times when Regieleki is set to hatch.

11:00am local time

2:00pm local time

5:00pm local time

The Regieleki Raid Boss will stick around for 30 minutes after each of the three hatch times, so come prepared to take it on. As a pure Electric-type, Regieleki will best be countered with a strong Ground-type.

Related: Is there an Eevee evolution name trick for Sylveon in Pokémon Go?

If you aren’t prepared for the raids or have to miss the event, it is likely that Regieleki will make another appearance in Pokémon Go in the future, just as other Legendary Pokémon have in the past. Be sure to keep an eye out for future events with Regieleki, so you don’t miss it next time.