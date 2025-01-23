Cutest Pokémon trading cards of all time

With well over 1,000 Pokémon and a staggering 34,000 unique Pokemon cards, it’s no surprise that many people want to collect the rarest cards they can find. There is also a subsection of collectors who value artwork and cuteness level above all else.

If the adorable artwork on a Pokémon card is more important than market value, check out some of the cutest Pokémon trading cards ever made.

Honorable Mentions

Pokémon is a beloved franchise with thousands of cards to choose from, meaning everyone’s favorites can’t make it onto a single list. Thankfully, we’ve made room for a few honorable mentions that still exude some serious cuteness.

Weepinbell

Nothing better than a field of flowers. Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

A common trend among cute Pokémon cards involves said Pokémon relaxing in their natural habitats. Just check out this Weepinbell illustration, released in the Battle Styles set, featuring the giant Grass-type drooling in a field of flowers.

Koffing

Just don’t breathe too heavily. Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

When you think of cute Pokémon, you probably don’t think about a massive floating ball of toxic gas. Surprisingly, the Koffing artwork from set 151 features the Poison-type thrilled to be polluting the atmosphere with his signature toxins.

Gengar

Gengar is definitely up to something. Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

Gengar is probably one of the most recognizable Pokémon ever, but he varies between cute and threatening. Luckily, the SWSH Promos set features this world-famous Pokémon hitting an adorable pose and covering its mouth.

Mudkip

Have some fun in the water. Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

Starter Pokémon have a special place in everyone’s hearts, and Mudkip is no exception. In the XY Promo set, available in Japan only, Mudkip can be seen in a cartoon art style that makes this axolotl pop.

Shinx

Another day, another field of flowers to prance in. Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

The BREAKpoint set features the cutest card for Shinx, everyone’s favorite electric puppy. This card showcases the Pokémon resting in a field of pink flowers, contrasting with its darker color scheme.

10) Mega Lopunny and Jigglypuff

Two for the price of one. Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

What’s better than one Pokémon? Two, of course, and Mega Lopunny and Jigglypuff prove it. This card, released with the Cosmic Eclipse set, features both Pokémon cuddling each other.

As usual, the card’s background is a field of flowers, adding to the cuteness level the card exudes.

9) Whimsaur

Cry me a fountain… and a river. Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

Whimsaur is just one of those Pokémon that always looks like it’s on the verge of crying, screaming, and throwing up, and we love it for that. This specific card features Whimsaur crying so much that it fills up an entire pond with its tears.

The card was released with the Vivid Voltage set, making it one of the newer cards released.

8) Snorunt

Do you wanna build a snowman? Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

Released with the Generations set, this Snorunt card features two freezing Pokémon working together to build a snowman. To top it all off, the snowman is shaped after everyone’s favorite electric rodent, Pikachu.

7) Jirachi

Kawaii. Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

Jirachi only had one feature film to make an impact, and it’s been an icon ever since. This mythical Pokémon features in a plethora of cards, but this artwork stands out amongst the rest.

In the card, Jirachi looks towards the sky and seems lost amongst the clouds, which is both cute and sad. Surprisingly, the card was released in the Team Up set around the time the Sun and Moon games were in full swing.

6) Wooper

The smile says it all. Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

Wooper has increased in popularity in recent years, coinciding with its Paldean form. This small fish typically has a blue color scheme, but it can now be found in a brown variant in newer games.

This card features the water Pokémon resting in a rainstorm, soaking up the moisture of the atmosphere with a massive smile on its face. You can purchase this card for yourself from the SV Promos set.

5) Bulbasaur

A makeshift swing. Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

As the first starter Pokémon, Bulbasaur is a shining example of how to design a cute Pokémon. Speaking of design, this card’s artwork was created in 2022’s illustration contest, allowing artists worldwide to submit their art for a chance to be featured in a Pokémon trading card.

The card itself was released in the S Promo set and features Bulbasaur using Vinewhip to swing between two trees.

4) Maushold

An entire family on a single card. Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

Maushold is undoubtedly one of the cutest Pokémon released in recent generations because it brings an entire family of creatures together. These cute white mice can be seen living together within a forest, sleeping under leaves, and eating berries.

The card was released recently in the Clay Burst set. This is one of the few cards on this list that features full art or an illustration that takes up the entire length of the card.

3) Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon

The gangs all here. Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

Would it even be a cuteness list without the eeveelutions? This full art card showcases the original trio, made up of Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon, all posing together and staring up with beading eyes.

The card was created for the Generations set and is listed under Flareon even though three Pokémon are present. This means that the card will be weak to other Water-type cards if you happen to play the trading card game.

2) Psyduck

Isn’t he just adorable? Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

When Psyduck isn’t suffering from a crippling headache, you can find this adorable yellow duck having the time of its life on a swing. Be careful, just because Psyduck is having fun doesn’t mean it won’t lash out with a psychic attack.

Even though the art is adorable, the card itself is quite old and was released with the Aquapolis set back in the early 2000s.

1) Dedenne

Rest easy, my cute mouse. Image via Nintendo. Remix by Dot Esports

While many cards could be considered the cutest ever made, there is something supremely adorable about Dedenne taking a nap while cuddling its tail. While there have been dozens of electric mice all inspired by Pikachu, I think this tiny creature truly blows all the others out of the water.

Like many of the other cards on this list, this card was released alongside the ever-popular generations set.

