All Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet 151 cards worth money, projected prices

The interest in a Pokémon TCG set greatly increases with sets that play to nostalgia or add new cards to chase, which is why Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-151 could end up being the most popular set in years. Just from its Japanese release, we can already see trends starting to form—and what cards are going to cost the big bucks on the secondary market.

Before the English SV-151 set even launches in October, products are flying off of the pre-order shelves because collectors are expecting this to be a big hit.

Whether you plan to chase down the Special Illustrator Rares for Pokémon like Charizard ex or just want to catch all 151 original Pokémon in their latest set appearance, there is plenty to like about SV-151. This will also be the first time Abra, Kadabra, and Alakazam have appeared in a set together in over 21 years after the conclusion of a long legal saga between The Pokémon Company and an illusionist.

Top Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet 151 card prices and picks

The Pokémon TCG 151 officially had a Japanese release on June 16, featuring several Illustrator Secret Rares that are valued at over $100 at the time of writing. Those will be the chase cards for collectors, but some of the Pokémon ex in the set are valued near or over $100 as well.

All Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet 151 card prices are subject to change prior to the English card versions that are slated to release on Oct. 6. Prices were obtained through Price Charting and TCGPlayer and are likely to drop significantly for the wider launch.

Erika’s Invitation

Erika’s Invitation SIR. Image via The Pokémon Company

Erika’s Invitation in the number one Pokémon TCG 151 chase card following the Japanese release of the set. The Support Trainer reveals an opponent’s hand, which is always a good ability in any card game, then forces a Basic Pokémon from their hand to the Active spot. Full art versions of Erika’s Invitation were illustrated by Saino Misaki and the special art was illustrated by Cona Nitanda.

Special Illustrator Rare #206 : Around $450

: Around $450 Ultra Rare full art #196 : Around $250

: Around $250 Regular #161 : Around $10

: Around $10 Master Ball Holo #161 : Around $5

: Around $5 Reverse Holo #161: Around .50

Mew ex

Mew ex SVP Promotional variant. Image via The Pokémon Company

The second most sought-after card within the Pokémon TCG 151 is Mew ex. Included in the Japanese version of the set were a Full Art Rare, a gold etched Hyper Rare, and a Special Illustration Rare. In the English packs are regular, Full Art, and Hyper Rare variants. All special illustration prints and Rare variants were illustrated by Natsumi Yoshida.

Special Illustrator Rare SVP Promotion #205 : Between $210 and $280

: Between $210 and $280 Secret Rare variant #208 : TBD

: TBD Ultra Rare full art #195 : Between $27 and $45

: Between $27 and $45 Double Rare #151: Between $8 and $22

Pikachu

Pikachu Special Illustrator Rare. Image via The Pokémon Company

Pikachu has three art variants within the 151 set. The Common rarity Basic Pokémon has an illustration Rare variant illustrated by Hiroyuki Yamamoto and the regular version was illustrated by Naoyo Kimura.

Illustrator Rare #173 : Between $30 and $55

: Between $30 and $55 Master Ball Holo #25 : Between $230 and $275

: Between $230 and $275 Coomon #25 : Between $14 and $30

: Between $14 and $30 Reverse Holo #25: Between $11 and $25

Charizard ex

Charizard ex Special Illustrator Rare. Image via The Pokémon Company

Charizard ex soars to the top of Pokémon TCG 151 cards worth money with a total of three art variants. The full art and regular versions were illustrated by PLANETA Mochizuki. And the Special Illustrator Rare variant was illustrated by Miki Kudo.

Special Illustrator Rare #201 : Between $170 and $220

: Between $170 and $220 Ultra Rare full art #185 : Between $60 and $75

: Between $60 and $75 Double Rare #006: Between $8 and $20

Zapdos ex

Zapdos ex SVP Promo art. Image via The Pokémon Company

Lightning strikes with Zapdos ex, a Pokémon that has no retreat cost as long as Lightning Energy is attached to it. A special SVP Black Star Promo version is slated to get included in the English Pokémon TCG 151 Zapdos ex box, illustrated by Takuyoa. Special Illustrator Rare was illustrated by Shiburingaru.

Special Illustrator Rare #204 : Between $105 and $150

: Between $105 and $150 SVP Black Star Promo #049 : TBD

: TBD Ultra Rare full art #194 : Between $13 and $25

: Between $13 and $25 Double Rare #145: Around $10

Gengar

Gengar Master Ball Holo. Image via The Pokémon Company

Revealing cards in hand and applying damage for each Trainer found in an opponent’s hand is Gengar. The Psychic Stage Two Pokémon has risen to the top of the price list for the 151 set with its Master Ball Holo variant.

Master Ball Holo #94 : Between $80 and $130

: Between $80 and $130 Reverse Holo #94 : Around $12

: Around $12 Holo Rare #94: Around $8

Blastoise ex

Blastoise ex Special Illustrator Rare. Image via The Pokémon Company

Priced slightly under $100 with a PSA Grade of Nine is the Special Illustrator Rare variant of Blastoise ex, illustrated by Mitsuhiro Arita. The Water-type Pokémon also has a full art Rare and Double Rare version illustrated by PLANETA Yamashita.

Special Illustrator Rare #202 : Between $70 and $99

: Between $70 and $99 Ultra Rare full art #186 : Between $15 and $30

: Between $15 and $30 Double Rare #009: Around $6

The English release of Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet-151 is scheduled to release on Oct. 6. Artwork from the English set and card prices will be updated prior to the October launch.

